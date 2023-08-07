Men’s Greek National Basketball Team Matches in August Live on ERT

SPORTS

The Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation – ERT S.A. announces the broadcast of the Men’s National Basketball Team matches in August. The games are a lead up to the Basketball World Cup which will be held in September. Greeks around the world can watch LIVE all of the games of the Aegean Acropolis Tournament.

In addition to Greece, the teams participating in the Aegean Acropolis Tournament include Serbia which is one of the favorites for the World Cup and Italy.

The games will be broadcast live on ERT World with catch up available afterwards on ERTFlix.

The games promise to provide a basketball treat for all viewers with the inclusion of top players from Europe and the NBA! The broadcast schedule includes:

AEGEAN ACROPOLIS TOURNAMENT

Tuesday, August 8, 2023

GREECE VS SERBIA

19:45 ATHENS|12:45 NEW YORK|02:45 SYDNEY (Aug. 9, 2023)

Wednesday, August 9, 2023

SERBIA VS ITALY

19:45 ATHENS|12:45 NEW YORK|02:45 SYDNEY (Aug. 10, 2023)

Thursday, August 10, 2023

GREECE VS ITALY

19:45 ATHENS|12:45 NEW YORK|02:45 SYDNEY (Aug. 11, 2023)

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

ERT WORLD: www.ert.gr/ertworld & ERTFLIX: https://www.ert.gr/ international/ertflix-gr