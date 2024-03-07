x

March 7, 2024

Meningitis Outbreak in Greece, Preventative Treatment to Contacts Offered

March 7, 2024
By The National Herald
Fungal Meningitis Outbreak Mexico
FILE - This microscope photo provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a Fusarium sp. fungal organism in 1972. (Dr. Lucille K. Georg/CDC via AP)

ATHENS – Greek health officials said that preventative treatment will be offered to close contacts of three university students in Patras who contracted meningitis, the latest case coming at the University of the Peloponnese.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said all the infected had the same type of the illness and that because it happened in the same group – universities – over a three-month period that it represents an outbreak.

It recommended  that chemoprophylaxis, medications to prevent spreading an illness, be given to a wider circle of close contacts and that targeted vaccination be given to the close contacts of the affected cases.

The newest case, a 20-year-old student of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, was reportedly found by his parents at home in ill health. He was evacuated first to Agios Andreas Hospital and then to Patras University Hospital, where doctors determined he had meningitis and put him in intensive care.

The first case was on Jan. 11, in a first-year student of the Department of Mechanical and Aeronautical Engineering of the University of Patras, and the second, discovered at the end of February, was a 20-year-old math student. Twelve cases have been recorded in the country since the start of the year.

EODY said it has sent instructions to the local health authorities, as well as to the universities, regarding the investigation of the contacts of those three cases and the immediate administration of medications.

The Vice-President of the Department of Public Health Policy at the University of Western Attica and Scientific Director of the Laboratory Surveillance Unit of Bacterial Meningitis, Georgina Tzanakaki, told Kathimerini, however, that the increase isn’t alarming.

“Every year there are cases of meningitis in our country, with the exception of the years of the pandemic, when no cases were recorded due to the measures taken.” In 2019, before the pandemic, 21 cases were recorded, and in 2023 another 21 cases were recorded, she said, adding that the disease occurs mainly in the winter months, so experts will wait until early April to assess the picture for 2024.

Meningitis B is a rare but serious disease caused by the bacterium Neisseria meningitidis, which can cause inflammation of the protective membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord, as well as a serious blood infection called meningococcal septicemia.

