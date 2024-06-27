x

June 27, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 90ºF

ATHENS 90ºF

Culture

Mendoni: Acropolis Museum Ideal to House Parthenon Sculptures – Inauguration of ‘Museum Beneath the Museum’    

June 26, 2024
By Athens News Agency
museum4
Inauguration of the "Museum of the Excavation" at the Acropolis Museum by the President of the Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou, Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

ATHENS – A new museum beneath the Acropolis Museum was opened to the public on Tuesday, in the presence of the President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

“Museum beneath the Museum” offers visitors significantly enhanced opportunities for understanding and interpreting the material remains and history of an entire neighborhood of Ancient Athens. It was discovered during excavations conducted in the area for the construction of the “Museum” and the “Acropolis” Metro Station of Athens.

Inauguration of the “Museum of the Excavation” at the Acropolis Museum by the President of the Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou, Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

Minister of Culture Lina Mendoni expressed her joy and pride for those who contributed decisively not only to the creation and reconstruction of the Acropolis Museum but also to its establishment as an internationally renowned cultural organization, recognized globally as one of the top and most popular of its kind earning full recognition from experts and the admiration of hundreds of thousands of annual visitors.

Inauguration of the “Museum of the Excavation” at the Acropolis Museum by the President of the Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou, Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

Mendoni extensively addressed the campaign for the reunification of the Parthenon Sculptures: “With the establishment, construction and the operation of the Acropolis Museum,” she said, “our country has refuted the sole – in the past – true and strong argument of the British that Greece lacked suitable and worthy hosting infrastructure. It is now widely, almost universally and internationally accepted that Greece supports its argument for the reunification of the Sculptures with tangible evidence of its strong will and practical capability to protect, preserve, enhance and manage them with sound scientific and technical methods.

Inauguration of the “Museum of the Excavation” at the Acropolis Museum by the President of the Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou, Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

For decades, we have been implementing an exemplary and model project of conservation, restoration and re-erection of all the monuments of the Acropolis, including Parthenon. For the past 15 years it has been absolutely clear that the argument of the British Museum not only does not hold but has been completely reversed following the revelations of recent years”, stressed Mendoni and added: “This museum constitutes the optimal physical and conceptual framework for the display, interpretation, and understanding of these masterpieces. ”

RELATED

Arts
Dior’s Mount Olympus: A Sporty Couture Homage to the Paris Games

PARIS (AP) — Dior staged an homage to sport on the eve of the Paris Olympics on the grounds of the Musée Rodin on the first day of Paris Couture Week on Monday.

Music
Czech Composer Tatiana Mikova Debuts at Carnegie Hall with Her String Quartet ‘In Modo Lidico’
Literature
Books on the Illegal Invasion and Occupation of Cyprus

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

What Happened to Minnesota’s Rapidan Dam? Here’s What to Know about Its Flooding and Partial Failure

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The visuals were stunning: Water from the Blue Earth River surged around a southern Minnesota dam, carrying a shipping container with it as it toppled utility poles, wrecked a substation and washed away part of a riverbank.

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany  — A pre-game chat with Cristiano Ronaldo inspired Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Georgia to one of the biggest upsets in European Championship history on Wednesday, beating Portugal 2-0 and advancing to the last 16.

LONDON — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour Party leader Keir Starmer struggled to get their messages across in the first half of their fiery final televised debate of the U.

HAMBURG, Germany  — Cenk Tosun finally ended the tension when he scored in stoppage time to send Turkey into the knockout stage of the European Championship with a 2-1 win over 10-man Czech Republic on Wednesday.

FRANKFURT, Germany — Romania coach Edward Iordănescu felt insulted by that pre-game chatter he called “shameful” of possibly contriving a low-key draw against Slovakia to send both teams into the European Championship knockout round.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.