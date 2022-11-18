x

November 18, 2022

Mendendez Says Turkey Wants to Annex Turkish-Cypriot Side

November 18, 2022
By The National Herald
A Turkish military guard post with Turkey s flag, left, and Turkish Cypriot breakaway flag, right, is seen in front of the Famagusta, city, prior the Turkish President visit the Turkish occupied part of the island at the north, in Dherynia, Cyprus, Monday, July 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
FILE - A Turkish military guard post with Turkey s flag, left, and Turkish Cypriot breakaway flag, right, is seen in front of the Famagusta, city, prior the Turkish President visit the Turkish occupied part of the island at the north, in Dherynia, Cyprus, Monday, July 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – United States Sen. Robert Menendez, a strong defender of Cyprus, said he believes Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans at some point to annex the occupied northern third of Cyprus.

The New Jersey Democrat said it’s because Erdogan has seen Russian President Vladimir Putin – whose country is a member of the United Nations Security Council – get away with doing it in Ukraine after invading.

“Erdogan sees the illegal annexation of part of Ukraine and takes note. Because he wants to do the same in northern Cyprus and annex the occupied territories,” he said, said Middle East Eye.

In September, Erdogan said he would increase troop numbers on the occupied side where Turkey keeps 40,000 soldiers and said they would never be removed, which led to the collapse of the last round of reunification talks on July, 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana.

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, whose government is a member of the European Union that Turkey has fruitlessly been trying to join since 2005, earlier said he thinks Turkey wants to take over the island.

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

Democrats Κeep Senate Μajority as Republican Push Falters in Nevada, a Victory for Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday, repelling Republican efforts to retake the chamber and making it harder for them to thwart President Joe Biden’s agenda.

NICOSIA - United States Sen.

NEW YORK – Speaking to The National Herald, Greek-American Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis expressed her belief that her colleagues in Congress must be made aware of the double-game Turkey is playing in geopolitics and about its provocative actions in the East Mediterranean.

ATHENS - A pair of Turkish F-16 fighter aircraft entered the Athens Flight Information Region (FIR) on Friday without submitting flight plans and infringed Greek airspace at 13:40, the Hellenic National Defence General Staff said.

ATHENS - "Greece and Israel have forged a strategic relationship based on strong friendship and our common vision for the creation of an environment of security, stability and prosperity in the Eastern Mediterranean and in the wider region," stated Defence Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos on Friday, after his meeting with his Israeli counterpart and deputy prime minister of Israel, Benjamin Gantz.

