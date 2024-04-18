Memory Eternal: Presbytera Anastasia (Toulopoulos) Georgiadis

General News

Presbytera Anastasia Georgiadis of blessed memory, who offered so much to the Church and to the Greek-American Community. (Photo provided by the family)

RUMFOLD, RI – Anastasia Georgiadis, 83, of Rumford, RI, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Boston, MA, on August 21, 1940, daughter of the late George and Xanthipe (Boyatzoglou) Toulopoulos.

Anastasia graduated from Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester. She attended Boston’s Cathedral of the Annunciation, where she participated in the church choir. She was also involved with a Greek dance troupe.

Anastasia devoted her life to her family and to her Greek Orthodox faith while serving as a Presbytera since the early 1960’s at several Greek Orthodox parishes. Her main involvement throughout her life was in the Greek Orthodox Church. In addition to being a Presbytera, she served as the Sunday School Director for many of these communities during her lifetime. She enjoyed teaching the art of Greek dancing to children, and Anastasia also loved teaching family and friends how to cook Greek meals.

Presbytera Anastasia was on the board of many parish Philoptochos chapters as well as on the Metropolis of Boston Philoptochos Board. For many years, she also served on the Board of the Sisterhood of Presbyteras. Presbytera Anastasia was a Greek interpreter for many years with most of her time focused on children and their families from Greece who were living at the Ronald McDonald House in Providence when they came to Rhode Island for medical procedures.

She is predeceased by her loving husband Rev. Fr. Evangelos C. Georgiadis who passed away in May of 2019 and is survived by her children Chris Georgiadis of Nantucket, MA, George Georgiadis of Coventry, RI, and Anna Maria Bunch and her husband John of Coventry, RI; her sister Victoria Toulopoulos Kallan and her husband Nicolas of Merrimack, NH; and her three grandchildren, Evan C. Georgiadis of Nashua, NH, Joseph E. Bunch and Stacia J. Bunch, both of Coventry, RI; her nieces Stephanie & James Koerner and their three sons, Tippy & Stephen Johnston and their three sons, and her nephew Nicholas Kallan & wife Danielle and their two sons; and Godchildren George Arvanites & wife Christina of Illinois and Dr. Nicholas Skiadas of Florida.

Metropolitan Methodios of Boston officiated at her Funeral Service at the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 97 Walcott Street, Pawtucket, Rhode Island

Donations can be made to the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church Rev. Fr. Evangelos & Presbytera Anastasia Georgiadis Memorial Scholarship Fund, 97 Walcott Street, Pawtucket, RI 02860. Please note on the Check Memo Line: “Restricted Georgiadis Scholarship Fund.”