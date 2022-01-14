x

January 14, 2022

Memory Eternal – Peter Giannopoulos

January 14, 2022
By The National Herald
(Photo by Eurokinissi)
(Photo by Eurokinissi)

BOSTON – Peter Giannopoulos of Arlington, MA passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. Peter was born in Kyparisia, Messinia, Greece on June 28, 1929 to the late John Giannopoulos and Georgia Barbayiannis-Giannopoulos. He spent his childhood and young adult years in Kyparisia with his parents and brothers, Dionisi, Andrea, and Thanasi, where they remained through the German Occupation of Greece.

After the war, He moved with his family to Agioi Anargiri, Athens, where he married his devoted wife, Anna Kalantzi of Georgitsi, Sparti and raised their two children John and Georgia. As a young man, he was employed at the Armed Forces Officers’ Club – ‘Leschi Axiomatikon Enoplon Dinameon Saroglio Megaron’ where he worked for 23 years.

In 1966, with his family, Peter immigrated to the United States, via The Christopher Columbus Italian cruise liner, sailing into New York and settling in Boston. While in Boston, most of his business career was spent in the restaurant business. For many of his working years he managed the Acropolis Restaurant in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where he retired in 1992.

Peter was the beloved husband of Anna Giannopoulos, of Arlington, MA for 65 years. Peter, dedicated father and grandfather, will be missed by his son John Giannopoulos and his wife, Jean, and their children Christina, Alexis, Julie, of Hampstead, NH, Greg, and Lindsey, and her husband Justin, of Methuen, MA. He was predeceased by his daughter Georgia and his son-in-law Bobby Katsikis, of Middleton, MA. He was loving grandfather also to Marjorie and her husband George, Niko, and great-grandfather to Parker and Theodosi. He will be missed as well by many nieces, nephews, and friends worldwide.

Peter will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, hard work ethic, passion for politics, and for the love and admiration he bestowed on his beloved family. He will be most remembered as a beloved friend and relative, and above all, as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.

Funeral services were held, at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral of New England and bBurial took place at the Forest Hills Cemetery, Jamaica Plain, MA.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

