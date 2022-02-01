Memory Eternal – Nicholas V. Liakas

General News

LOWELL, MA. Nicholas V Liakas, 88, died peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving wife and family. He and his wife, Loula, recently celebrated 50 years of marriage.

Nick was born in Lowell on September 19, 1933, the son of the late Vessarios and Nancy (Georges) Liakas. He grew up in The Acre and graduated from Lowell High School at the early age of 16. He was a graduate of Bentley School of Accounting and Finance, class of ’52. Nick proudly served his country in the United States Army as a Specialist in the XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg, NC as Chief of the Ledgers and Reports.

After his military service, Nick was a CPA for various companies throughout his career, such as H.P. Hood, Robert Lubets, Francis P. Kirk, and SCA Services. In 1986, he and his wife started Café La Brioche, a restaurant business in the Boston area, which they operated for 20 years. Later, he worked for the Internal Revenue Service.

Nick put his family above all else and worked tirelessly to make life better for those he loved. He always gave sound advice and taught his children and grandchildren the importance of perseverance. He was a friend and mentor to many and encouraged those around him to pursue their career paths with confidence.

In 1969, Nick fulfilled his dream of designing and building a beautiful home for his family on land purchased in Dracut. The house became a hub for impromptu chats with friends and holiday gatherings with extended family. He could often be found on the deck reading the paper, feeding the birds, and enjoying the pool. His fondest memories include taking his children, nieces, and nephews on road trips to Florida and spending time with his grandchildren, the light of his life.

Nick is survived by his loving wife, Spyridoula (Souliopoulos) Liakas, and three children, Nancy McGrath and husband Bryan, Nicole Ritchey, and Vessaris Liakas. Nick was papou to two grandchildren, Kayla and Matthew Ritchey. Nick leaves behind his sister, Vaia Koumantzelis, and sister-in-law, Minna Liakas, as well as many nieces and nephews. Nick was predeceased by his brother, Alexander V. Liakas, and brother-in-law, Arthur G. Koumantzelis.

His Funeral Service was held at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 62 Lewis Street, Lowell, and his interment was in Westlawn Cemetery in Lowell. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Nick’s name may be made to Pine Street Inn, 444 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA. 02118