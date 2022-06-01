Memory Eternal – Nicholas Sikellis

General News

BELMONT, MA – Nicholas ‘Nick’ Sikellis, 86, of Belmont, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully following a brief illness on May 23 surrounded by his family. Born on the Island of Mitilini, Greece, he emigrated to Montreal, Canada in the late 1950s where he met and married his loving wife Athina (Psallidas) Sikellis. They had two children, Diane and Robert, before moving to the United States in 1969, where they eventually settled in Belmont.

Following his early years as a master chef, including as head chef for the once famed Cafe Budapest in Boston, where he prepared elaborate dishes for celebrities including the Rolling Stones, he went on to become a real estate broker and founded Sikellis Realty, which his daughter still runs.

Quick to help those in need, mostly anonymously and without any fanfare, he was also a great storyteller and had many friends. He loved to vacation in Mitilini and on Cape Cod and had a real zest for life. Most of all though, he loved spending time with his family, especially with his two grandchildren.

Nick is survived by his wife, Athina, his daughter Diane and her husband Christopher of Winchester, and his son Robert and his wife Gina of Greater NY. He was the cherished grandfather to Athina Barbieri and Nicholas Sikellis, and the brother of the late Michael, Evangelos, Barbara, and Anna. Nick is also survived by many more relatives and countless friends.

Due to COVID considerations, a private funeral service was held on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Taxiarchae Greek Orthodox Church, 25 Bigelow Avenue, Watertown, Massachusetts.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Taxiarchae Greek Orthodox Church.

Burial will be at the Wildwood Cemetery in Winchester, Massachusetts.