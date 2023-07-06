x

Memory Eternal: Nicholas Pappas

July 6, 2023
By The National Herald
obit candle
(Photo by Eurokinissi)

Nicholas James Pappas, 92, of Lexington, Massachusetts passed away after a brief and sudden illness surrounded by his children. “He was a U.S. Army Veteran serving oversees during the Korean war and we thank him for his service!” said a statement from his family.

Nicholas was born on July 22, 1931 to the late James & Bessie (Vomvoris) Pappas. He was the husband to the late Beatrice K. Pappas for almost 61 years. He is survived by his three children and their families: Jimmey and his wife Stella Pappas, Johney and his wife Diane Pappas, Kikie (Pappas) Lampiris and her husband John. He is also survived by his 6 grandchildren: Nicholas (Nikko) and his wife Nicole (McGowan), Anastasia Long and her husband Derek, Elena and her husband Ryan Oberstadt, Nicholas (Nick) and his wife Ashley (Maine), Athena and Paulina; as well as six great-grandchildren, Oliva, Calista, Thomas, Persephoney, John, and Nixon.

Nicholas is also survived by his brother, Charles J. Pappas, as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Prior to his 57 years of living in Lexington, MA, he called home to Pensacola, FL and Somerville, MA where he grew up as a child. He was entrepreneurial throughout his life, owning and running several businesses in which he prioritized providing for his family. He achieved the ability to have a forty-year retirement to enjoy life with his family which he cherished tremendously with all his heart and soul; and, in turn, He was loved and will be missed by many. May his memory be eternal. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to his home parish, Saint Athanasius The Great Greek Orthodox Church, 4 Appleton St. Arlington, MA 02467. Visitation was held on Saturday, July 1 and was immediately followed by a funeral service at the Taxiarchae Greek Orthodox Church 25 Bigelow Ave. Watertown, MA . Burial was in Mount Auburn Cemetery.

