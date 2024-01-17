Memory Eternal – George Chakalis

United States

BOSTON – George Chakalis, 87, of Newton, MA, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on January 8. George was born in Arcadia Greece. He moved to Athens as a young boy and immigrated to the United States in 1963. He operated a clothing factory with his sister and another partner, which is where he met his wife. He then opened and operated his own business, Tripolis Imports, with his wife for almost 50 years. He was a proud Greek and an active member in the Greek community and past president of The Federation of Hellenic-American Societies of New England. He will be remembered as a caring and loving individual. He loved being surrounded by his grandchildren and enjoyed celebrating holidays and other family milestones with each one. He will be missed by all who knew him.

He was the beloved husband of the late Evanggelia (Giannaros) Chakalis, devoted father of John Chakalis and his wife Alexandra, and of the late Katerina Chakalis. Chakalis was also the Loving Pappou of Eva, George, and Kostas Chakalis, brother of Katerina Panagakis and her husband Christo, Mosca Julakis and her husband Manoli, Ilias Chakalis, the late Toula Stamatelos, and the late Haralambos Chakalis. He is also survived by many relatives and friends in the United States and in Greece.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, January 13 at St. Demetrios Greek Church. Relatives and friends attended. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Metropolis of Boston Camp or to the above-named church. Burial was in Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellesley, MA.