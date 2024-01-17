x

January 17, 2024

Memory Eternal – George Chakalis

January 17, 2024
By The National Herald
ΤΣΑΚΑΛΗΣ-ΓΕΩΡΓΙΟΣ
George Chakalis, former president of the Federation of Greek-American Societies on New England. (Photo: Faggas Funeral Home)

BOSTON – George Chakalis, 87, of Newton, MA, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on January 8. George was born in Arcadia Greece. He moved to Athens as a young boy and immigrated to the United  States in 1963. He operated a clothing factory with his sister and another partner, which is where he met his wife. He then opened and operated his own business, Tripolis Imports, with his wife for almost 50 years. He was a proud Greek and an active member in the Greek community and past president of The Federation of Hellenic-American Societies of New England. He will be remembered as a caring and loving individual.  He loved being surrounded by his grandchildren and enjoyed celebrating holidays and other family milestones with each one. He will be missed by all who knew him.

He was the beloved husband of the late Evanggelia (Giannaros) Chakalis, devoted father of John Chakalis and his wife Alexandra, and of the late Katerina Chakalis. Chakalis was also the Loving Pappou of Eva, George, and Kostas Chakalis, brother of Katerina Panagakis and her husband Christo, Mosca Julakis and her husband Manoli, Ilias Chakalis, the late Toula Stamatelos, and the late Haralambos Chakalis. He is also survived by many relatives and friends in the United States and in Greece.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, January 13 at St. Demetrios Greek Church. Relatives and friends attended. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Metropolis of Boston Camp or to the above-named church.  Burial was in Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellesley, MA.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

