February 10, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

Memory Eternal – Fr. Peter C. Chrisafideis

February 10, 2023
By The National Herald
The late protopresbyter Fr. Peter C. Chrisafideis during the Resurrection Service a few years ago at St. George church in Lynn, MA. Photo TNH/Archive-Theodore Kalmoukos

Marlborough, MA – Father Peter C. Chrisafideis, 91, of Marlborough and formerly of Lynn, both in Massachusetts, died peacefully February 2 at Salem Hospital after a short illness.

He was born, raised, and educated in Lynn MA, the son of the late Christos P. and Fotini (Karavetos) Chrisafideis and was a graduate of Lynn Classical High School Class of 1949. Fr. Peter received his Master’s Degree in Divinity from Hellenic College/Holy Cross in 1956.

He was ordained by Bishop Polyefktos in 1958 at the Ypapanti church in Pittsburgh, PA. Following his ordination, he was assigned to that church from 1958 to 1963. He served many churches throughout his life, including St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Baltimore, MD, Sts. Anargyroi in Marlborough, MA from 1974 until 1982, and at St. Nicholas in Enfield, CT from where he retired.

In 1958 he was invited by the Governor of Pennsylvania to give the Benediction and Invocation of the homecoming ceremonies in front of the state capital building in Harrisburg, PA for the 34th President of the United States of America and Mrs. Dwight D. Eisenhower. In February 1989 he had the pleasure of officiating at the marriage of Olympia Snowe, U.S. Senator of Maine, and then-Governor of Maine John McKernan. On February 25, 1999 Fr. Peter gave the opening prayer for the United States Senate.

He was an avid New England Sports fan, putting the Red Sox and Celtics at the top of his must see games. He always looked forward to having Sunday dinners with his children. He loved being a priest and enjoyed meeting people and listening to their life stories, and he enjoyed talking about the Greek Orthodox faith, politics, current events, and sports.

He leaves two sons, Peter M. Chrisafideis and his wife Michelle of Ashland and Chris P. Chrisafideis and his wife Jeannie of Marlborough; a daughter, Constance Evangelous and her husband Matthew of Hudson; two sisters, Tina Pilavis of Florida and Anna Chrisafideis of Lynn; nine grandchildren (Stefan, Jenna, Madelyn, Abigail, Mia, Marcus, Alexandra, Isabella and Sofia), one great grandchild (Theo), and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his son Chris Chrisafideis of Pittsburgh and his siblings Frank Chrisafideis and Freda Bakos.

The funeral was held on February 7 at Sts. Anargyroi Greek Orthodox Church of Marlborough with His Eminence Metropolitan Methodios of Boston officiating and burial followed in the Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Fr. Peter’s name to Sts. Anargyroi Greek Orthodox Church, P.O. Box 381, Marlborough, MA 01752.

