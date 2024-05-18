x

May 18, 2024

Memory Eternal for Pericly Athanasios Jonson, 57, of Flushing NY

May 18, 2024
By The National Herald
Pericly Athanasios Jonson
Pericly (Perry) Athanasios Jonson. Photo: Courtesy of the family

FLUSHING, NY – Pericly (Perry) Athanasios Jonson, 57, of Flushing, New York, passed away on May 13.

He was born on December 3, 1966 to Theoni Rellos Chrissochos and Harris (Haralambos) Jonson. He grew up in Astoria, Flushing, New York, and in Athens, Greece. Jonson attended St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox School from kindergarten to third grade and returned for high school, where he graduated in 1984. From fourth grade to eighth grade, he went to American Community Schools of Athens, Greece, for a period of time followed by The Cathedral School in Manhattan, New York. He had a passion for bodybuilding and strength training. He was an incredible soccer player and a fast track runner. He enjoyed shopping, tinkering around in the garage, trying new gadgets, fishing with his friends, and cooking as well.

He will be dearly missed by his mother Theoni Chrissochos, sister Catherine Leach, spouse Stephen Leach and their children Gabrielle and Cassandra. Also, his brother Billy Chrissochos, spouse Despina Chrissochos and their children Triantafyllia and Theoni, and many cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father Harris (Haralambos) Jonson, who will be with him in Heaven.

Perry was a kid at heart, known for his funny personality and the silly nicknames he gave people. He was very giving, always offering to help where he could. Perry was an integral part of his family’s life. He helped take care of his mother, keeping her healthy and in good company. He loved shopping with his sister Cathy (Snoops). He was a big supporter of Billy’s rock groups Phoenix Reign and Porphyra, and often participated in Billy’s film projects. Perry liked to repair and build things with his brother-in-law Steve and was always cracking jokes with his sister-in-law Despina. He loved playing and spending time with his nieces. Even when everyone else was tired, he would keep entertaining all the girls. Perry had “fun uncle energy” and was the life of the party. He was a good listener and was always interested in what you had to say. Perry would give the shirt off his back and when you needed him, he would be there. He touched the lives of many through his kind heart and his humor, leaving a lasting impact on all who knew him.

The viewing was held May 16 at Frederick Funeral Home 192-15 Northern Boulevard in Flushing, NY. The funeral service was held May 17 at the Greek Orthodox Shrine Church of St. Nicholas 196-10 Northern Boulevard in Flushing, NY. The burial followed the service at Flushing Cemetery 163-06 46th Avenue in Flushing, NY.

Please share memories and condolences on the obituary website.

May his soul rest in peace.

