July 15, 2023

Memory Eternal for Dr. Constantine Efthymiou

July 15, 2023
By The National Herald
Dr. Constantine Efthymiou
Dr. Constantine Efthymiou. Photo: Courtesy of the family

NEW YORK – Dr. Constantine Efthymiou passed away on July 12. He was 93. The Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Resurrection made the announcement via email:

“It is with sadness that we communicate the passing of Constantine Efhymiou,” the statement read. “We express our heartfelt condolences to the entire Efthymiou family during these difficult times.”

Dr. Efthymiou was born in Greece on April 21, 1930. Upon graduating from the Agricultural University in Athens, he pursued his graduate studies at the University of Maryland. In 1961, Efthymiou attained a PhD in microbiology which led him to a successful career in academia and research in immunological studies, relating to cervical cancer and Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

As a scientist and inventor, he spent 35 years teaching as full professor at St. John’s University. Dr. Efthymiou was on the board of Hellenic College-Holy Cross School of Theology in Brookline, MA. He also served diligently on the board of his parish at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Jamaica, NY. In addition, he was the founder and president of Hellenic Link, an organization whose purpose was to advance cooperation between native Greeks and Greek-American professionals, and initiated a study for the development of standards for teaching of the Greek language. As the organization’s president, Dr. Efthymiou worked tirelessly to maintain and spread the understanding of the values of the Greek culture in the Greek-American community and American society at large. The Greek edition of the National Herald honored Dr. Efthymiou, calling him “a professor and researcher with many contributions to his Greek community.”

Dr. Efthymiou is survived by his wife Aglaia, his daughters Anna Kanes, Barbara Efthymiou-Harris, and Bette Efthymiou, and his granddaughters, Maritsa, Marcella, Kassiani, Constance, Yvonne, Francis, and Demetra. His legacy and his passion for education, science and Greek traditions will be carried on forever.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Dr. Constantine Efthymiou to either St. Demetrios Jamaica or Holy Resurrection Greek Orthodox Church of Brookville, at 1400 Cedar Swamp Road, Brookville, NY 11545.

The visitation will be held at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 84-35 152nd Street in Jamaica, NY on Monday, July 17, 10-11:30 AM with the funeral service to follow at 11:30 AM.

