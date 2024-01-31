Memory Eternal for Catherine Koukoulas, 85

United States

BROOKVILLE, NY – Catherine Koukoulas, a Founding Member of the Eviotes Society and a Bayville, NY resident for 54 years, passed away on January 26. She was 85.

The Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Resurrection made the sad announcement on January 29 along with the following statement:

“It is with sadness that we communicate the passing of Catherine Koukoulas on January 26, 2024 at the age of 85. We express our heartfelt condolences to the entire Koukoulas family during these difficult times.”

The beloved wife of Nick, loving mother of Dawn Moraites (George) and Stephanie Fradelos (Joseph), and adored grandmother of Eleni, Yanni, Niko, Catherine, and Nicolette, she will be missed.

May her memory be eternal.

The visitation will be held at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home, 26 Franklin Avenue in Glen Cove, NY, on Wednesday, January 31, 3-7 PM.

The Funeral Service will be held at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Resurrection, 1400 Cedar Swamp Road in Brookville, on Thursday, February 1, 9 AM, with interment to follow at Cypress Hills Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Greek Church of the Holy Resurrection: https://onrealm.org/HolyResurrectionBrookville/-/form/give/InMemory.

For more information, please see the Dodge Thomas Funeral Home website: www.dodgethomas.com.