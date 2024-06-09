x

Memory Eternal: Eleftherios Piandes

June 9, 2024
By The National Herald
obit candle
(Photo by Eurokinissi)

BOSTON – Eleftherios Piandes, 80, of Arlington and Woburn Massachusetts, passed away peacefully May 26, at home surrounded by his family. Immigrating to Arlington from Greece in 1966, he lived in Cambridge for a few years before returning to Arlington once he was married to raise his family.

He would run three different restaurants including the two he owned. Peter’s Kitchen in Arlington was the one he owned alongside his brother-in-law John Antonopoulos for nineteen years until he retired. At age sixty-two and bored with retirement, he opened Teddy’s Kitchen in Belmont where he was a one man show for the next seventeen years. He loved cooking for his customers – most of whom were regulars, many of them his friends – for the collective thirty-six years he was in business. Above all else, he valued hard work and family. Outside of work, he found time to attend his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events. Even while sick at the end of his life, he made sure to attend his youngest grandson’s hockey game. Not one to enjoy sitting still for too long, in his free time you could find him planting vegetables in his home garden.

Eleftherios was beloved husband of fifty-five plus years to the love of his life, Patra Piandes, devoted father of Kerry Piandes and his wife Lisa Piandes, and George Piandes, loving Papou to Teddy, Niko, Melena, Leo and Natalia, son of the late Kyriakos and Olga Piandes, and loving brother to the late Maria Polychronopoulos and Elaine Maslaris and her husband Dimitri. He is survived by many nieces and nephews.

His funeral was held at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, in Cambridge MA, on Friday May 31. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jimmy V Foundation or to St Constantine & Helen Church.

