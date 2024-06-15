Memory Eternal: Catherine Topitzis

General News

BOSTON – Catherine ‘Ekaterini’ (Siova) Topitzis of Watertown, MA passed away on May 27, 2024. Beloved wife of John Topitzis, loving mother of Andria Mitros and her husband Jimmy, cherished Yiayia of Yianna Mitros, and the sister of the late Thomai Kaltsi and her late husband Evangelos Kaltsis and the late Efstasia Zahos and her late husband Elias Zahos. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends here and in Greece.

Ekaterini obtained her education from St. Basil’s Academy in New York and began her passion for teaching Greek school after graduating. She began her career at St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church in Worcester and then St. John the Baptist in Boston. Throughout her career she also taught at St. Athanasius, St. Nectarios and Taxiarchae Greek Orthodox church. The Majority of her teaching for over 25 years, was dedicated to Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Cambridge. She loved Greece and sharing her heritage and culture with her family, friends, and students.

She cherished teaching her granddaughter Yianna how to speak Greek and read Greek, as well as teaching her about the Orthodox religion and faith. She loved cooking Greek meals for her family and friends, as well as baking Greek goodies.

Funeral services were held on May 31 in the Taxiarchae Greek Orthodox Church of Watertown, MA . In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to the Taxiarchae Greek Orthodox Church, 25 Bigelow Ave., Watertown, MA 02472.