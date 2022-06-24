Memory Eternal: CALLIE CONDILES

x

June 24, 2022
Callie Condiles was a devoted wife of the late, George Condiles and daughter of the late Adrienne and Peter Annis, and sister to the late Chris and George Annis. Callie resided in Jackson Heights, Queens, Yonkers, Westchester and Westbury, Long Island. Callie Condiles passed away on Monday, June 13th, 2022. Callie is survived by her daughters, Donna Condiles-Geller (husband, Alan Geller), Adrienne Kostakis (husband, Alexander Kostakis), Diane Condiles (husband, Gus Anest) and Pamela Mediavilla (husband, Mark Mediavilla). Callie Condiles’ grandchildren are: Michelle Belardino (Adam Belardino), Benjamin George Geller (Karen Geller), George Kostakis, Callie Anest and Teddie Anest. Maximilian Mediavilla, Samuel Mediavilla, Charles Mediavilla, Amelia Mediavilla. Callie Condiles’ great grandchildren are: Christian Philip Belardino, Maddox Alan Belardino, Zachary Andrew Belardino Callie Condiles’ nieces and nephews include: Andrea Carrillo (Reynaldo Carrillo), Peter Annis (Stacy Annis) and Eddie Annis, Donna Marchant, Gus Condiles (Donna Condiles), and Peter Condiles.

Raised in Jackson Heights, a graduate of Bryant High School and Delehanty Business School. Callie was employed as a secretary, at Metropolitan Life Insurance Company and McCampbell and Company. She devoted her life to philanthropic work, organizing fund raisers and social events at: St. Demetrios Church serving on the Parish Council and School Board. and St. Demetrios Greek-American School, as PTA President, Vice President and Secretary. She also served as the Girl Scout Leader. She represented the Greek Community on the non-public school Committee representing private schools in District 30. Serving on several boards: St. Basil’s and St. Michael’s Board of Directors National Board for the Ladies Philoptochos Society Callie travelled with the Philoptochos Society, under the leadership of his Eminence Archbishop Iakovos. Callie was honored at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Grand Junction, Colorado for assisting in obtaining the church’s charter, receiving the St. Paul’s Medal of Honor for her philanthropic work and dedication to the Greek Orthodox Church and Archdiocese. Callie loved cooking dishes and baking deserts, imparting those talents onto her daughters and grandchildren. Carrying on her legacy through her family, was important to Callie, as at times, writing poems to close friends and family, often, entertaining, arranging parties and holiday gatherings, for friends and family. She enjoyed dancing with her spouse and being the life of the party. She also enjoyed traveling with her spouse. A generous wife, mother, yiayia, and, friend she will be missed by all. Callie will be remembered for her philanthropic work and live on through the memories created in her children and grandchildren.

To Those I Love

By Isla Paschal Richardson

If I should ever leave you whom I love
To go along the Silent Way, grieve not,
Nor speak of me with tears, but laugh and talk
of me as if I were beside you, for who knows but that I shall be oftentimes?
I’d come, I’d come
could I but find a way!
But would not tears and grief be barriers?
And when you hear a song I used to sing, or see a bird I loved –
let not the thought of me be sad, for I am loving you just as I always have…
You were so good to me…
So many things I wanted still to do…
So many, many things to say to you… Remember that I did not fear…
It was just leaving you I could not bear to face… We cannot see Beyond…But this I know!
I loved you so – “twas heaven here with you”!

You will always be remembered!

