Memorial Service Held at Tempi Site of Train Collision by Victims’ Families

Society

A memorial service was held for the victims of the train collision at Tempi on Sunday, April 9, 2023. (Photo by LEONIDAS JEKAS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – A memorial service was held for the victims of the train collision at Tempi on Sunday, led by the metropolitan of Larissa and Tyrnavos.

It has been 40 days since a passenger and a freight train collided on February 28, killing 57 people, many of them college students returning to Thessaloniki.

The memorial service was held at the site of the accident and attended by parents and other relatives, who held black balloons, lit candles, and left flowers at the site.