x

February 18, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 29ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

Society

Memorial Service for Ex-King Constantine Held at Athens Metropolitan Cathedral (Photos)

February 18, 2023
By Athens News Agency
[359368] ΕΠΙΜΝΗΜΟΣΥΝΗ ΔΕΗΣΗ ΤΩΝ 40 ΗΜΕΡΩΝ ΤΟΥ ΤΕΩΣ ΒΑΣΙΛΙΑ ΚΩΝΣΤΑΝΤΙΝΟΥ ΓΛΥΞΜΠΟΥΡΓΚ (POOL/ΝΙΚΟΛΑΣ ΚΟΜΙΝΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
Memorial Service for the former King Constantine, Saturday 23 February 2023. (POOL/NIKOLAS KOMINIS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – A memorial service for Greece’s former and last monarch, Constantine II, was held at the Athens Metropolitan Cathedral on Saturday, led by Archbishop of Athens & All Greece Hieronymos, in the presence of his family and some 250 guests.

It was held to mark the forty days since the ex-king’s funeral and burial, which were also held in Athens.

His sisters Sofia and Irini arrived at the cathedral shortly before 11:00, followed a short while later by his widow Anne-Marie, his sons Pavlos, Nikolaos and Phillipos, and his daughters Alexia and Theodora, accompanied by their spouses.

Close friends and schoolmates of the former king attended the service, alongside personalities from the spectra of business and politics.

Memorial Service for the former King Constantine, Saturday 23 February 2023. (POOL/NIKOLAS KOMINIS/EUROKINISSI)

Following the memorial service, family and guests were expected to attend a lunch gathering at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation.

Another church service and the unveiling of Constantine’s tomb will be held on Sunday, at the former royal estate of Tatoi on the outskirts of Athens, where his body is buried in the family’s cemetery, alongside his ancestors.

Memorial Service for the former King Constantine, Saturday 23 February 2023. (POOL/NIKOLAS KOMINIS/EUROKINISSI)
Memorial Service for the former King Constantine, Saturday 23 February 2023. (POOL/NIKOLAS KOMINIS/EUROKINISSI)
Memorial Service for the former King Constantine, Saturday 23 February 2023. (POOL/NIKOLAS KOMINIS/EUROKINISSI)
Memorial Service for the former King Constantine, Saturday 23 February 2023. (POOL/NIKOLAS KOMINIS/EUROKINISSI)

RELATED

Politics
Ioannina Mayor Moises Elisaf, Greece’s First Jewish Mayor, Dies at 68

ATHENS - Ioannina Mayor Moisis Elisaf, Greece's first elected Jewish mayor, died on Friday afternoon from cancer.

Economy
Enterprises in Ηospitality and Restaurant Sectors Record a 51.8% Increase in 2022 Turnover
Politics
Greece Denies Report of Violent Pushbacks of Refugees, Migrants

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.