Members of Congress Mark 49th Anniversary of Cyprus Invasion at AHI Forum

Left to right: Embassy of Greece Chargé d'affaires Theodoros Bizakis, U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (D-NH), co-chair, Congressional Caucus on Hellenic Issues, AHI President & CEO Nick Larigakis, U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), co-chair, Congressional Caucus on Hellenic Issues, and Ambassador of Cyprus to the U.S. Evangelos Savva. Photo: AHI

WASHINGTON, DC – On July 19, the American Hellenic Institute (AHI) hosted a forum on Capitol Hill for Members of Congress to convey their reflections on Turkey’s illegal invasion of the Republic of Cyprus a day before the 49th anniversary of the tragic event. In attendance were newly appointed Ambassador of Cyprus to the United States Evangelos Savva and the chargé d’affaires of the Embassy of Greece, Theodoros Bizakis, both of whom shared remarks as well.

The event was moderated by AHI President Nick Larigakis who thanked the attendees for their words of support and expressed his gratitude to the 49 donors who made the event possible. A special thanks was given to the co-chairs of the Congressional Caucus on Hellenic Issues, U.S. Representatives Chris Pappas (D-NH) and Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), for their cooperation and their support of the event. Larigakis also spoke on the ongoing struggle of the people of Cyprus, who for 49 years have endured an illegal occupation by Turkey, along with massive violations of human rights and fundamental freedoms.

The forum featured speakers were U.S. Rep. Pappas (D-NH), Rep. Bilirakis (R-FL), Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV); Rep. Grace Meng (D-NY); Rep. Thomas Kean, Jr. (R-NJ); Rep. Charles Fleischmann (R-TN); Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY); General Secretary of the Hellenic American National Council, Dr. Panagiotis Baltatzis; Embassy of Greece Chargé d’affaires Bizakis; and Ambassador of Cyprus to the U.S. Savva. Written statements were provided by U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD); Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD); Senator Gary Peters (D-MI); Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA); and Rep. John Sarbanes (D-MD).

Rep. Pappas said: “Let us stay committed to making sure there is a future where Cyprus is united and free.”

“I look forward to working with the new ambassador [of Cyprus to the U.S.],” Rep. Bilirakis said, adding that “we’re not going to rest until Cyprus is united.”

Rep. Dina Titus said: “The 49th anniversary of the illegal action by Turkey to take over Cyprus, if you think about that, half a century – half a century of holding our land illegally, half a century of pillaging our holy sites, half a century of destroying our icons, half a century of refusing to tell us where those 750 people who are missing are – you know that’s a long time of abuse, and we just shouldn’t let it go on, and we certainly shouldn’t let Turkey be rewarded by having F-16s…we’ve written letters, we’ve called on the state department, and we’ve called on the president, saying don’t do this.”

“I think it’s very important that we continue to remind Members of Congress about this injustice and this illegal occupation, particularly now when Congress is going to be making the decision on whether Turkey will receive the [F-16] fighter jets,” Rep. Malliotakis said. “Obviously, I’ve been very opposed, I’ve been very vocal, I’ve been very adamant, that this deal be rejected.”

“Greece stands by Cyprus in all these years of continuous efforts of trying to have an agreed solution, – according to the UN parameters – a solution that will provide for the withdrawal of all Turkish troops in the occupied area right now,” Embassy of Greece Chargé d’affaires Theodoros Bizakis noted.

Ambassador Evangelos Savva said: “Let us not forget that after 50 years, Turkey maintains 40,000 troops in the territory of Cyprus it occupies, let us not forget that almost 180,000 refugees are still deprived of the right to return to their homes, let us not forget the massive violation of human rights of all Cypriots – Greek and Turkish Cypriots alike. Let us not forget the plight of the families who are missing, who are still seeking closure for their loved ones after all these years, and let us not forget within that plight, that we still have a number of American Cypriots who’s fate remains undetermined, and the U.S. government is well aware of the fact that it should do its utmost best to work with Cyprus and the relevant committees of the United Nations to do all that it can to unearth the remains of these five American Cypriots – we know where they are, all it needs it the political determination to hold Turkey accountable.”

“Again, my deep appreciation to Nick Larigakis and the American Hellenic Institute, my deep appreciation to Congress for keeping this issue at the forefront, and we would like nothing more than to see that support continue with the utmost goal of getting to the negotiations resuming for a solution that will reunify Cyprus and end occupation,” Ambassador Savva concluded.

“In its ongoing efforts to secure the reunification of Cyprus, the United States must act with urgency and moral imperative,” Rep. John Sarbanes said. “We must also continue to fortify the longstanding relationship between the United States and the Republic of Cyprus, recognizing the mutual benefits that come from our collaboration on a host of critical issues.”