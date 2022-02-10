Melina Travlos Becomes First Woman to Lead Greek Shipowners Union

Economy

ATHENS – Melina Travlos, Chairwoman of Neptune Lines Shipping & Managing Enterprises, was elected as the new head of the Union of Greek Shipowners (UGS) on Thursday.

Travlos is the first woman to be elected UGS president since the union’s founding in 1916, and will serve a three-year term.

Neptune Lines was founded by her father Nikos Travlos in 1975, and specializes in the transport of vehicles. Her 18-ship fleet transports over

The list of the new UGS Board of Directors for a three-year period is as follows:

President: Travlos N. Melina

Vice Presidents: Chandris D. Michael, Lemos N. Antonios-Thomas

Secretaries: Fafalios J. Dimitrios, Veniamis Th. Nikolaos

Treasurer: Xylas A. John

Deputy Treasurer: Carrousis I. Constantinos

Members of the Board: Angelicoussis I. Maria, Angelopoulos C. George, Constantacopoulos V. Constantinos, Coumantaros G. John, Coustas D. John (Dr.), Dragnis P. John, Economou Ch. George, Efstathiou A. Filippos, Fragkista A. Maria, Kanellakis Ch. Frangiskos, Karageorgiou K. George, Lecanides D. Stephanos, Livanos S. George, Lyras C. John, Marinakis M. Evangelos, Martinos C. Nikolaos, Nomikos A. Markos, Paliou S. Semiramis, Papagiannopoulos A. Vasileios, Pappas P. Alexandros, Procopiou G. Johanna, Saracakis D. Dimitri Frank, Youroukos D. Georgios.