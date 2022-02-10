x

February 10, 2022

Melina Travlos Becomes First Woman to Lead Greek Shipowners Union

February 10, 2022
By Athens News Agency
(Photo via https://www.neptunelines.com)

ATHENS – Melina Travlos, Chairwoman of Neptune Lines Shipping & Managing Enterprises, was elected as the new head of the Union of Greek Shipowners (UGS) on Thursday.

Travlos is the first woman to be elected UGS president since the union’s founding in 1916, and will serve a three-year term.

Neptune Lines was founded by her father Nikos Travlos in 1975, and specializes in the transport of vehicles. Her 18-ship fleet transports over

The list of the new UGS Board of Directors for a three-year period is as follows:

President: Travlos N. Melina

Vice Presidents: Chandris D. Michael, Lemos N. Antonios-Thomas

Secretaries: Fafalios J. Dimitrios, Veniamis Th. Nikolaos

Treasurer: Xylas A. John

Deputy Treasurer: Carrousis I. Constantinos

Members of the Board: Angelicoussis I. Maria, Angelopoulos C. George, Constantacopoulos V. Constantinos, Coumantaros G. John, Coustas D. John (Dr.), Dragnis P. John, Economou Ch. George, Efstathiou A. Filippos, Fragkista A. Maria, Kanellakis Ch. Frangiskos, Karageorgiou K. George, Lecanides D. Stephanos, Livanos S. George, Lyras C. John, Marinakis M. Evangelos, Martinos C. Nikolaos, Nomikos A. Markos, Paliou S. Semiramis, Papagiannopoulos A. Vasileios, Pappas P. Alexandros, Procopiou G. Johanna, Saracakis D. Dimitri Frank, Youroukos D. Georgios.

ATHENS – Former Deputy Minister for Diaspora Greeks and current advisor to the publishers of The National Herald, Antonis H Diamataris, was targeted by Turkish newspapers and websites for his recent Editorial (see below), in which he called on US President Joe Biden not to fall into the Turks’ trap and proceed with the sale of F-16s, which Ankara is pursuing.

After a year's live broadcasting hiatus due to long-haul COVID-19 side-effects, The National Herald's co-Editor and Publisher, Eraklis Diamataris brings TNH Discussions back to life.

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office of Special Investigation (OSI) on February 4 released its report on the death of Greek-American George Zapantis of Queens.

Man of God in 800 Theatres in U.S. Mar. 21 as One-Night Only Fathom Events Release

NEW YORK – Man of God, the highly anticipated award-winning box office hit based on the inspiring life of our beloved Orthodox saint, Saint Nektarios of Aegina, that won the hearts of the public in Greece, Russia, and Serbia, starring Hellenic Academy Award-winner Aris Servetalis, Russian superstar Alexander Petrov, and Golden Globe-winner Mickey Rourke, is finally coming to the big screen across the United States in 800 theatres nationwide on March 21 as one-night only Fathom Events release.

