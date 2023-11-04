x

November 4, 2023

Melbourne Greek Restaurant Lost 90% Of Customers Over Israel Support

November 4, 2023
By The National Herald
Mediterranean Greek Tavern
(Photo: facebook/Mediterranean Greek Tavern)

MELBOURNE – Looks like you can’t talk politics at restaurants either because a Melbourne Greek restaurant owner who posted support for the local Jewish community in the wake of the Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel faced a fierce backlash.

Mediterranean Greek Tavern co-owner Perry Le Greco told news.com.au that he was “blown away” by the reaction to his post that saw him lose 90 percent of bookings overnight over the hot button issue.

He said he was so distraught at the images of the massacres of civilians and children in Israel that he wanted the restaurant’s Jewish customers to know he was thinking of them as well.

The post, which was accompanied by a Jewish flag, read in part that the events, “have been hard to watch and our thoughts and prayers are for the safety of all. The Jewish community have been fantastic friends over the last 22 years to our humble Mediterranean Greek Tavern.”

He said that drew a torrent of hate responses, along with a few backing him, but overall it was negative and abusive phone calls, messages calling him a ‘f***ing Jew lover.’”

