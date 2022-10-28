Melanoma: Knowledge and Prevention are Crucial

Dr. Rammos is a plastic surgery specialist at the General Hospital of Athens ‘Gennimatas’.
Melanoma is the 5th most common cancer in United States, with approximately 16,000 new cases per year – and increasing at the rate of 2% per year. Melanoma leads to the most common skin cancer-related deaths, and current data indicates that lifetime risk in the general population is 2% for children born today.
There are several risk factors that are responsible for the development of melanoma, with UV exposure being the most important. Melanoma skin cancer risk is 16-25% higher in people with history of sun exposure or sunbed abuse. Skin phenotype also seems to play an important role with Fitzpatrick I & II involving a greater risk than the others. The presence of moles/nevi seems also to influence the probability of melanoma development.
There is also a correlation between geographic location and melanoma risk. More specifically, those in higher altitudes and lower latitudes have increased UV exposure, and therefore increased risk of melanoma. Furthermore, African-Americans, despite their skin phenotype and the lower rates of incidence, have the worst prognosis due to delayed diagnosis. Family history or a personal history of previous incidences melanoma also increase the risk.
Diagnosis is mainly based on physical examination through the mapping of moles/nevi. Common clinical features include asymmetry, border irregularity, color variation and/or presence of ulceration. If there is a clinical suspicion, an excisional biopsy is performed.
The prognosis varies depending on the location (trunk lesions generally carry a worse prognosis than those on the extremities, Breslow thickness, and staging (stages III/IV have the worst prognosis).
The treatment of melanoma ranges from surgical excision up to lymph node dissection and even post-operative oncological treatment, depending always on the pathological anatomical characteristics of the biopsy.
Prevention is mainly based on avoiding risk factors, such as excessive sun exposure, as well as on self-examination and the mapping of moles.
*Dr. Rammos is a plastic surgery specialist at the General Hospital of Athens ‘Gennimatas’. This clinic has the largest melanoma referral center and burn unit in Greece and it handles oncological, reconstructive, and burn cases. The above article was written special for The National Herald.
GENEVA — The number of people infected with tuberculosis, including the kind resistant to drugs, rose globally for the first time in years, according to a report Thursday by the World Health Organization.
ATHENS - Human Rights Watch (HRW) said that it’s unsafe for Greece to return to Turkey refugees denied asylum as is supposed to be done under an essentially-suspended 2016 swap deal with the European Union.
TOKYO — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government approved Friday a hefty economic package that will include about 29 trillion yen ($200 billion) in government spending to soften the burden of rising utility rates and food prices.
Sign up for a subscription
Want to save this article? Get a subscription to access this feature and more!
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In