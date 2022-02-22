x

February 22, 2022

Meeting Mitsotakis, US VP Raises Stalled Case of Murdered American

February 22, 2022
By The National Herald
ΜΟΝΑΧΟ ΣΥΝΑΝΤΗΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ ΚΥΡΙΑΚΟΥ ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ ΜΕ ΤΗΝ ΑΝΤΙΠΡΟΕΔΡΟ ΤΩΝ ΗΝΩΜΕΝΩΝ ΠΟΛΙΤΕΙΩΝ KAMALA HARRIS (EUROKINISSI/ ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ ΠΑΠΑΜΗΤΣΟΣ)
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and US Vice-President Kamala Harris discussed all aspects of Greece-US relations during their meeting in Munich on Saturday evening, Febr. 19, 2022. (Photo by EUROKINISSI/PRIME MINISTER'S PRESS OFFICE/DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS)

ATHENS – In a meeting on the sidelines of a security conference in Munich, US Vice-President Kamala Harris was said to have talked to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis about why it’s taking so long to get justice in the case of an American tourist murdered on the island of Zakynthos in 2017.

Bakari Henderson, 22, from Texas – was beaten to death by a gang of mostly Serbian nationalists upset he had a selfie taken with a waitress, because he was an African-American.

After an altercation in the bar, they chased him down and beat him to death in under a minute, captured on video tape, but despite that evidence only one person was convicted, and not of homicide, but lesser charges.

After the conviction, the prosecutor appealed, arguing the criminal treatment of the case didn’t fit the gravity of the crime and ordered a retrial as Greece doesn’t have a double jeopardy law preventing that.

But the retrial was suspended  and further delayed and not expected to start again until Feb. 23, with his parents saying they want to attend and said there hasn’t been justice for their son

Mitsotakis said he would look into it, said Kathimerini, without reporting what she told him and what, if anything, he could do about it.

