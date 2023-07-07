x

July 7, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 75ºF

ATHENS 86ºF

Politics

Meeting Greek Defense Chief, Christodoulides Says Deterrent Against Turkey

July 7, 2023
By The National Herald
Belgium EU Summit
Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides speaks with the media as he arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Friday, June 30, 2023. European Union leaders wrap-up a two day summit on Friday in which they will discuss Ukraine, Migration and China. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

NICOSIA – Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides – a former foreign minister met Greece’s Defense minister, and former foreign chief Nikos Dendias and said the two countries will continue to work together against any Turkish provocations.

“We will work together perfectly, just as we did when we were both foreign ministers,” he said, the two having cooperated in standing against Turkey for drilling for energy off Cyprus and its occupation of the northern third of the island.

Christodoulides said the countries are “pillars of stability in the region,” diplomatic boilerplate rolled out after meetings to avoid saying anything that could be considered provocative.

He said that “our main efforts are to strengthen our deterrent power,” adding that this is one of the priorities of the Cypriot government. He said that this was a priority due to “Turkish behavior in Cyprus,” said The Cyprus Mail.

Dendias also said the two allies are “forces of stability, forces that strive for the implementation of international law,” as Turkey and Turkish-Cypriots continue to demand the world recognize the isolated occupied territory.

RELATED

Society
Cyprus Court Jails Man for Raping Underage Human Trafficking Victim

NICOSIA - A man on Cyprus - who wasn’t identified despite being convicted for the rape of an underage human trafficking victim - was given concurrent prison sentences of 2 ½ and 3 years by a court for charges that included receiving sexual services.

Society
Mossad Says Kidnapping Iranian Prevented Cyprus Terror Attack
Society
Fate of Briton Who Killed Terminally Ill Wife Before Cypriot Court

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.