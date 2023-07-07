Meeting Greek Defense Chief, Christodoulides Says Deterrent Against Turkey

Politics

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides speaks with the media as he arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Friday, June 30, 2023. European Union leaders wrap-up a two day summit on Friday in which they will discuss Ukraine, Migration and China. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

NICOSIA – Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides – a former foreign minister met Greece’s Defense minister, and former foreign chief Nikos Dendias and said the two countries will continue to work together against any Turkish provocations.

“We will work together perfectly, just as we did when we were both foreign ministers,” he said, the two having cooperated in standing against Turkey for drilling for energy off Cyprus and its occupation of the northern third of the island.

Christodoulides said the countries are “pillars of stability in the region,” diplomatic boilerplate rolled out after meetings to avoid saying anything that could be considered provocative.

He said that “our main efforts are to strengthen our deterrent power,” adding that this is one of the priorities of the Cypriot government. He said that this was a priority due to “Turkish behavior in Cyprus,” said The Cyprus Mail.

Dendias also said the two allies are “forces of stability, forces that strive for the implementation of international law,” as Turkey and Turkish-Cypriots continue to demand the world recognize the isolated occupied territory.