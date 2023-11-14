x

November 14, 2023

Meeting between Kasselakis and Greek Ombudsman Focuses on Pylos Shipwreck, Independent Authorities

November 14, 2023
By Athens News Agency
[365027] ΣΥΝΑΝΤΗΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΟΕΔΡΟΥ ΤΟΥ ΣΥΡΙΖΑ-ΠΣ ΣΤΕΦΑΝΟΥ ΚΑΣΣΕΛΑΚΗ ΜΕ ΤΟΝ ΣΥΝΗΓΟΡΟ ΤΟΥ ΠΟΛΙΤΗ ΑΝΔΡΕΑ ΠΟΤΤΑΚΗ (ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ ΚΟΝΤΑΡΙΝΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Stefanos Kasselakis met with the Greek Ombudsman Andreas Pottakis on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. (Photo by GIORGOS KONTARINIS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Ensuring that independent authorities remain independent and the need to investigate what led to the tragic migrant boat shipwreck off Pylos were the main focus of a meeting between main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Stefanos Kasselakis and the Greek Ombudsman Andreas Pottakis on Tuesday.

Pottakis said that the failure of the Hellenic Coast Guard to conduct its own internal investigation into the tragic incident, which was the biggest recorded such shipwreck in the Mediterranean, “created a dismal impression”. Kasselakis, on his part, suggested that there were also political responsibilities for the specific outcome, which needed to be fully investigated.

SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Stefanos Kasselakis met with the Greek Ombudsman Andreas Pottakis on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. (Photo by GIORGOS KONTARINIS/EUROKINISSI)

In statements before TV cameras at the start of the meeting, Kasselakis highlighted the importance of constitutionally established independent authorities and the need to ensure their real independence, noting that this was “a major issue of democracy” and voicing “strong concerns” regarding the government’s policy in this direction. He noted that true independence was not possible if the budget of such authorities was not constitutionally protected and fully free of party influence.

The main opposition leader noted that one of his primary positions in his election campaign was that of eliminating immunity from prosecution and other privileges enjoyed by MPs and bankers and ensuring that the public sector and especially independent authorities are adequately staffed.

Kasselakis also stressed the need for transparency regarding the Pylos shipwreck, noting that the way the country handled such instances within its search-and-rescue area “is a matter of national sovereignty”.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

