Meeting between Kasselakis and Greek Ombudsman Focuses on Pylos Shipwreck, Independent Authorities

SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Stefanos Kasselakis met with the Greek Ombudsman Andreas Pottakis on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. (Photo by GIORGOS KONTARINIS/EUROKINISSI)
ATHENS – Ensuring that independent authorities remain independent and the need to investigate what led to the tragic migrant boat shipwreck off Pylos were the main focus of a meeting between main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Stefanos Kasselakis and the Greek Ombudsman Andreas Pottakis on Tuesday.
Pottakis said that the failure of the Hellenic Coast Guard to conduct its own internal investigation into the tragic incident, which was the biggest recorded such shipwreck in the Mediterranean, “created a dismal impression”. Kasselakis, on his part, suggested that there were also political responsibilities for the specific outcome, which needed to be fully investigated.
In statements before TV cameras at the start of the meeting, Kasselakis highlighted the importance of constitutionally established independent authorities and the need to ensure their real independence, noting that this was “a major issue of democracy” and voicing “strong concerns” regarding the government’s policy in this direction. He noted that true independence was not possible if the budget of such authorities was not constitutionally protected and fully free of party influence.
The main opposition leader noted that one of his primary positions in his election campaign was that of eliminating immunity from prosecution and other privileges enjoyed by MPs and bankers and ensuring that the public sector and especially independent authorities are adequately staffed.
Kasselakis also stressed the need for transparency regarding the Pylos shipwreck, noting that the way the country handled such instances within its search-and-rescue area “is a matter of national sovereignty”.
ATHENS - After a #MeToo movement and stories about sexual and domestic violence and rape - including in the arts and sports world - have faded, a European Union report found while Greece is combating the phenomenon that there are still shortcomings.
KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) — Palestinian authorities on Tuesday called for a cease-fire to evacuate three dozen newborns and other patients trapped inside Gaza’s biggest hospital as Israeli forces battle Hamas in the streets just outside and seize more ground across northern Gaza.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Israeli tanks and armored vehicles pushed further into the Gaza Strip late last week as part of an offensive squeezing Gaza City as fighting raged between its forces and Hamas militants in the coastal enclave, satellite photos analyzed Tuesday by The Associated Press show.
Sign up for a subscription
Want to save this article? Get a subscription to access this feature and more!
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In