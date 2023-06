Politics

ATHENS – The Greek caretaker government’s defence minister, Alkiviadis Stefanis, is scheduled to meet his Turkish counterpart Yaşar Güler on Thursday afternoon. The meeting will be held on the sidelines of a NATO defence ministers’ meeting taking place on Thursday and Friday.

Stefanis and Guler have contacted each other recently to exchange their respective congratulations on the assumption of their duties and to exchange views on migration.

The Greek defence minister is also expected to meet his UK counterpart, Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace, in “continuation of the good relationship developed under the term of Nikos Panagiotopoulos,” defence ministry sources said, as well as having a bilateral meeting with Estonian Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur.