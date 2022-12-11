Meeting at Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Ministry on ‘Gaia’ Weather System

Politics

ATHENS – A meeting was held at the climate crisis and civil protection ministry on Sunday, attended by meterologists, to discuss the response to the storm front ‘Gaia’ that has been affecting parts of Greece since Saturday.

A decision was made to send warnings via the 112 emergency number to residents of additional areas, depending on how the weather front progresses. Earlier on Sunday, warnings were sent to residents of southern Crete, Samos and the Dodecanese islands warning of dangerous weather phenomena and asking people to restrict their movements abroad as much as possible.

On Saturday, warnings were sent to Epirus, Aitoloakarnania and the Peloponnese, where the bad weather caused various problems, mainly due to fallen trees, objects swept away by strong winds and flooding.

Ministry and civil defence services are on full alert and have informed the state and local government services to be on standby to deal with the repercussions of the bad weather, while the fire brigade has activated its operational plan for dealing with flooding since Friday.