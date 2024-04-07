x

April 7, 2024

Politics

Meet & Greet with EU Parliament Candidate Niovi Christopoulou

April 7, 2024
By Eleni Sakellis
Niovi Christopoulou event April 5 2024 IMG_1465
EU Parliament candidate Niovi Christopoulou of the New Democracy party during the Meet & Greet in New York on April 5. Photo by Eleni Sakellis

NEW YORK – With postal voting for the upcoming European Union Parliament elections now available for eligible Greek voters wherever they happen to live, exercising the right to vote is easier than ever. On April 5, Aris and Marilena Christodoulou hosted a Meet & Greet event in New York with EU Parliament candidate Niovi Christopoulou of the New Democracy party, who, besides introducing herself and her platform to the audience, urged Greeks of the diaspora to take advantage of the opportunity to register for postal voting.

Marilena Christodoulou gave the welcoming remarks at the event, noting that she and her husband Aris “are proud to host this event for Niovi Christopoulou to support her candidacy for the European Parliament.”

Marilena Christodoulou, at left, introduces EU Parliament candidate Niovi Christopoulou at the Meet & Greet event on April 5. Photo by Eleni Sakellis

She continued: “I met Niovi 14 years ago at the Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs where Niovi was a Young Carnegie Leader. At the time, I thought here is a young woman who cares deeply about our global community and is especially well-positioned through her education and profession to make a positive contribution to the world, the U.S., Greece, the Greek diaspora.”

“As the world faces the challenges of unequal economic development and new technologies on our society and on democracy, Niovi’s platform is right on target,” Christodoulou said. “I cannot say it better than she herself says it in her flyer, her ‘campaign is grounded in the critical area of technology affecting security, development, jobs, and democracy.’”

She then introduced Niovi Christopoulou who shared details about her background and her campaign. Originally from Athens, Greece, she has lived in the United States for over 20 years and currently resides in New York City with her husband and two sons. She earned a J.D. and LL.M. with Honors (Harlan Fiske Stone Scholar) at Columbia University School of Law.

Christopoulou noted that EU policy and politics “are the ones that impact Greece the most in terms of technology, environmental policies, sustainability, and what’s really very critical nowadays for Europe and the world, security and immigration… so this is going to be a very crucial term, very intense, very involved for the European Parliament.”

An experienced corporate attorney specializing in digital assets and AI, including AI-driven product and policy development, Christopoulou is presently a venture partner at an early-stage VC [venture capital] firm, focusing on investments in AI technology and digital assets.

EU Parliament candidate Niovi Christopoulou of the New Democracy party during the Meet & Greet in New York on April 5. Photo by Eleni Sakellis

Her tenure at Amazon as a corporate counsel involved advising global teams on the development and launch of pioneering fintech [financial technology] products.

“My campaign is grounded in the critical area of technology affecting security, development, jobs, and democracy’s tenets,” Christopoulou said. “I bring my transatlantic perspective and legal expertise in tech, and I am deeply committed to shaping policies that foster innovation and entrepreneurship.”

“I aim at amplifying the voice and influence of the Greek diaspora in EU affairs, especially those impacting Greece and its global community. Furthermore, I am passionate about advancing Greek education for the diaspora and supporting the global Greek community in engaging and connecting with Greece.”

A Q&A session followed the presentation with audience members asking about the postal voting process and deadlines.

The deadline for registering for postal voting in the upcoming European Parliament elections is April 29. More information is available online: epistoliki.ypes.gov.gr.

For assistance with the online registration for postal voting, a 24-hour hotline is available in Greece: +30 210 626 6222 or contact the Consulate General of Greece in New York by email: [email protected] or by phone 973-921-7374 Monday-Friday, 9 AM-4 PM.

