Medvedev Αdvances at Adelaide to a Likely Semi vs Djokovic

January 6, 2023
By Associated Press
Australia Adelaide Tennis
Russia's Daniil Medvedev reacts to a line call during their quarter final match against Russia's Karen Khachanov at the Adelaide International Tennis tournament in Adelaide, Australia, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Kelly Barnes)

ADELAIDE, Australia — Daniil Medvedev is into the semifinals of the Adelaide International and a possible matchup with top-seeded Novak Djokovic.

Djokovic was scheduled to play later on Friday in his quarterfinal against Denis Shapovalov.

The runner-up last year to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open, Medvedev defeated fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 on Friday. The combined ATP-WTA event is a warmup for this year’s Australian Open, where Medvedev will again be a factor.

Djokovic did not play the Australian Open last year after being barred from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19.

“It’s never easy to play your compatriot,” Medvedev said. “I’m happy that I managed to really raise my level, especially in the end of both sets, and really happy to be through to the semis.”

Medvedev is the 2021 U.S. Open champion, but has lost twice in the finals in Australia — and in 2021 it was against Djokovic.

“For sure I played well last year and I’m playing well right now,” Medvedev said, “To be honest, that’s all that matters. In order to win a slam, or be in the final, you have to be at your best for seven matches.”

“I managed to do it once and I was really close last year,” he added. “And that’s what I’m going to try to do again in a few weeks in Melbourne.”

In other quarterfinals on Friday, American Sebastian Korda defeated sixth-seeded Jannik Sinner 7-5, 6-1, and Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan beat Alexei Popyrin of Australia. Korda will face Nishioka in the semifinals.

 

