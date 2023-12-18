x

December 18, 2023

Media Freedom Group Says Greece Wants EU Loophole to Spy on Journalists

December 18, 2023
By The National Herald
FILE - A man looking at newspapers in Athens puffs away. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias, File)
FILE - A man looking at newspapers in Athens puffs away. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias, File)

ATHENS – Already cited repeatedly by media freedom groups for trying to stifle the press and muzzle reporters, the Vienna-based International Press Institute said that Greece – with Italy and France – is pressuring the European Union to allow spying on journalists in national security cases.

It wasn’t said who would determine the criteria or if it would be open to abuse, but the IPI, citing reports by investigative journalists, said the the three countries want that exemption in a proposed EU Media Freedom Act.

“IPI is concerned by revelations that Greece and six other countries, including France, Italy and Cyprus, are pushing loopholes for ‘national security’ regarding the surveillance of journalists amidst the final stages of EU negotiations on the European Media Freedom Act (EMFA,)” IPI wrote on X, said Balkan Insight

https://balkaninsight.com/2023/12/13/greece-italy-and-france-are-lobbying-for-journalists-surveillance/

Three EU media, Investigate Europe, a cross-border team composed of EU reporters, Disclose, a French non-profit  and Follow the Money, a platform for independent investigative journalism based in Holland revealed the move.

The reports said that seven of the EU’s 27 member states wanted broader language in the EMFA that would allow the use of spyware for “national security” to monitor journalists.

While Predator spyware was found in use in Greece, including against journalists, the New Democracy government’s reign that has seen press freedom ranking fall sharply has also passed laws providing penalties for reporting alleged false news.

The National Intelligence Service EYP also admitted monitoring the phones of 15,745 people, including reporters but the government denied it is using Predator and has banned its use and sale although the company making it had headquarters in Athens before being raided.

Media freedom groups have complained that EMFA is being diluted to be a media freedom act in name only and that it would be too weak to protect journalists and their sources from snooping by governments.

The EU Council, made up of the 27 heads of states, in June adopted the first draft of the EMFA which saw the Paris-based Reporters Without Borders RSF urging “We call on the amendment’s authors to reverse it and we urge the European Parliament to reject this useless and dangerous provision, which would poison this law from within,” RSF wrote to no response.

“That the interior ministries of established democracies could associate themselves with such rogue-state practices represents a grave precedent in the European process,” it added.

The investigation contains a file written by a high-ranking German official, presenting the minutes of the EU Council of Permanent Representatives meeting on Nov. 22 about the EMFA showing Italy had the strictest stance on national security while Greece and Cyprus also had reservations.

Some 17 media groups on Dec. 1 pushed EU lawmakers to ensure protection for journalists and not just in word only and to try to prohibit the loophole that could let governments cite national security without proving it if they wanted to spy.

The groups said there should be conditions set before governments could cite national security to prevent its misuse and law under which interferences with journalists’ freedoms can be justified, “in particular the requirement of a prior order by an independent and impartial judicial authority.”

