x

February 24, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 41ºF

ATHENS 54ºF

Food

Me Want Greek Food! Greece Puts Gastronomy on Tourists Table

February 24, 2023
By The National Herald
(Daniel J. van Ackere/America's Test Kitchen via AP, File)
Shrimp. (Daniel J. van Ackere/America's Test Kitchen via AP, File)

ATHENS – Greece’s push to get more tourists isn’t just to lure them to come year-round but offer experiences beyond sun, sand, beaches, islands, history, culture and archaeological sites.

That will now include gastronomy, featuring the country’s world-renowned food as well as visits to producers, breweries, wine makers and other industries related to eating and drinking.

A new platform and mobile application was launched to let foreign visitors find their way around the country – or eat and drink their way around – and get to meet producers of local culinary products, said GTP Headlines.

https://news.gtp.gr/2023/02/23/gastronomy-tours-new-app-links-tourists-in-greece-with-local-products/

The Gastronomy Tours platform (www.gastronomytours.com) lists all of Greece’s producers that have facilities that are open to the public for visits. Through the new app, which was officially presented recently in Athens, tourists are able to make appointments online to meet producers, have a guided tour, observe a product’s production process, sample local products (such as honey, olives, wine, beer, etc) the report said.

“This platform has a particular value for our country since it functions as a unique promotional tool to a global audience that is interested in getting to know the destination they are visiting through authentic experiences and the people who create them,” said Alexandros Megapanos, a Greek winemaker who is behind the creation of the app, the news site said.

The app lists gastronomy museums and a calendar of events including festivals and carnivals and other places which feature food and local recipes and meeting food producers and sample the wares there.

“The platform is a way to highlight Greek creativity, Greek cuisine, the way of life, and the customs of Greece, to an audience that to this day remains untapped,” Megapanos said.

Deputy Tourism Minister Sofia Zacharaki said that, “The culinary excellence of Greek destinations in a huge asset that makes us stand out from other destinations,” and keep more people coming.

“We are aiming to bring to the surface all the special experiences that each region offers such as gastronomy tourism, which can be harmoniously combined with agritourism and wine tourism,” she also said.

RELATED

Travel
New Aegean ‘Digital ID’ Allows Faster Boarding on Domestic Flights

ATHENS - Aegean Airlines simplified the boarding process on domestic Greek flights through the personal identifications uploaded from the Gov.

Travel
Beloved Smyrna and Mystical Ephesos – A Journey We Owe Today to Yesterday
Food
No Cow Needed: Oat and Soy Can Be Called Milk, FDA Proposes

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.