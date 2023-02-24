Me Want Greek Food! Greece Puts Gastronomy on Tourists Table

Food

ATHENS – Greece’s push to get more tourists isn’t just to lure them to come year-round but offer experiences beyond sun, sand, beaches, islands, history, culture and archaeological sites.

That will now include gastronomy, featuring the country’s world-renowned food as well as visits to producers, breweries, wine makers and other industries related to eating and drinking.

A new platform and mobile application was launched to let foreign visitors find their way around the country – or eat and drink their way around – and get to meet producers of local culinary products, said GTP Headlines.

The Gastronomy Tours platform (www.gastronomytours.com) lists all of Greece’s producers that have facilities that are open to the public for visits. Through the new app, which was officially presented recently in Athens, tourists are able to make appointments online to meet producers, have a guided tour, observe a product’s production process, sample local products (such as honey, olives, wine, beer, etc) the report said.

“This platform has a particular value for our country since it functions as a unique promotional tool to a global audience that is interested in getting to know the destination they are visiting through authentic experiences and the people who create them,” said Alexandros Megapanos, a Greek winemaker who is behind the creation of the app, the news site said.

The app lists gastronomy museums and a calendar of events including festivals and carnivals and other places which feature food and local recipes and meeting food producers and sample the wares there.

“The platform is a way to highlight Greek creativity, Greek cuisine, the way of life, and the customs of Greece, to an audience that to this day remains untapped,” Megapanos said.

Deputy Tourism Minister Sofia Zacharaki said that, “The culinary excellence of Greek destinations in a huge asset that makes us stand out from other destinations,” and keep more people coming.

“We are aiming to bring to the surface all the special experiences that each region offers such as gastronomy tourism, which can be harmoniously combined with agritourism and wine tourism,” she also said.