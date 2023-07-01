x

MCA’s New Exhibition Chaeronea, 2 August 338 BC: A Day that Changed the World

July 1, 2023
By The National Herald
leon_tis_haironias_press
The Lion of Chaeronea, Polyandrion of the Sacred Band of Thebes. Photo: © Hellenic Ministry of Culture and Sports/Ephorate of Antiquities, Boeotia/H.O.C.RE.D.

ATHENS – The exhibition Chaeronea, 2 August 338 BC: A day that Changed the World opens at the Museum of Cycladic Art (MCA) on December 14 and will run through March 31, 2024. It explores the historic day that set Alexander the Great on the political stage as one of the greatest figures in world history. The exhibition is part of the new series of archaeological exhibitions with the title ‘Human Histories’ by the MCA and will be showcased at the Stathatos Mansion, curated by Dr. Panagiotis Iossif and Dr. Ioannis Fappas.

Chaeronea, 2 August 338 BC: A Day that Changed the World highlights the significance of the Battle of Chaeronea in the transition from the Classical to the Hellenistic period. The battle established the Macedonians as the dominant power in Greece and the eastern Mediterranean during the reign of Philip. On that day, the 18-year-old prince Alexander made a dynamic entrance into the political and military scene, playing a decisive role in the defeat of the Theban Sacred Band.

The exhibition allows us to engage with the great king through archaeological objects in a unique and privileged way. Through approximately 260 objects coming from 25 Greek museums, two foreign museums, and four private collections, the exhibition will focus on the collision of two worlds. This acted as a catalyst for the birth of the new Hellenistic world in the aftermath of this historic battle, which changed the course of history.

The ‘Human Histories’ series will narrate significant events through objects chosen not only for their aesthetic value but primarily for their pivotal role in studying specific historical events that shaped human history. Through events like the Battle of Chaeronea, they will explore Humanity, its role in historical events and its emotions. As all temporary exhibitions of the Museum, the new exhibitions will be accompanied by a comprehensive catalog and an educational program.

This archaeological exhibition will be complemented by an international scientific conference with the participation of Greek and foreign specialists. They will present the results of their research on the Battle of Chaeronea and the human activity in the region looking into the entire period of antiquity. The conference proceedings will be published in an academic publication, enhancing the research work of the Museum.

More information is available by phone: (+30) 210 7228321-3 and online: https://cycladic.gr.

Facebook: @CycladicArtMuseum
Instagram: @Cycladic_museum

LinkedIn: The Museum of Cycladic Art

LOS ANGELES – Renowned Greek-American novelist, screenwriter, film and television producer George Pelecanos received a standing ovation during the Tribute Ceremony at the Los Angeles Greek Film Festival (LAGFF) Opening Night on June 3, when he accepted the Honorary Orpheus Award, presented to him by producer Kary Antholis.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community.

