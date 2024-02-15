x

February 15, 2024

Mayor Says Water Pipeline to Aegina Island Burst, Wasn’t Sabotaged

February 15, 2024
By The National Herald
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Stelios Misinas)
Aegina. (File photo by Eurokinissi/Stelios Misinas)

ATHENS – An underwater pipeline from the Greek coast to the island of Aegina that’s 30 miles away that was believed to have been sabotaged, cutting off supplies, burst because of technical faults, Mayor Giannis Zorbas told a municipal council.

He said that coast guard divers were sent to inspect the damage and reported that they did not find any sign of sabotage and said the cause was more likely faulty material or misplaced installation.

With the line not operating, water tankers are taking supplies to the island where ground wells used for livestock and watering are not considered safe for humans to drink, it was said.

Earlier this month, Attica Regional Governor Nikos Hardalias said the cause was sabotage, without indicating why, and that he would file a complaint with the prosecutor over the incident.

It was the fourth time the pipeline was put out of service, the previous time called international sabotage by authorities but no suspects ever identified. The island has a year-round population of 12,911 and is popular with Greeks.

 

