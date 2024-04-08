Mayor of Elliniko-Argyroupoli Marches in Philadelphia Parade (Vid)

General News

PHILADELPHIA – Greek parades this year are graced with numerous officials from Greece, perhaps indicating a greater appreciation for the Greek-American community in light of the Diaspora’s new voting rights. At the parade of the Greek-American community in the city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Giannis Konstantatos, Mayor of Elliniko Argyroupolis – the site of the important and emblematic Ellinikon mega development – marched as a honored guest.

In his post on X, which included videos and photos of the parade, he said that it is “the highest honor for me personally and the Municipality of Elliniko Argyroupoli, where as an honored person I participated in the parade and watched the dozens of [floats].”

In another post, he declared: ‘Long live Greece, Cyprus, Pontos! This was the main message of the thousands of Greek-Americans who marched today on the main avenue of the City of Philadelphia, spreading their feelings and passion [for Hellenism]. I offer a great thank you to our Diaspora Hellenes for all I experienced being with them.”

Στιγμιότυπα από τη μεγάλη παρέλαση των Σωματίων της Ομογένειας μας στη Φιλαδέλφεια που πραγματοποιήθηκε την Κυριακή. Ύψιστη τιμή για μένα προσωπικά και τον Δήμο Ελληνικού Αργυρούπολης όπου ως τιμώμενο πρόσωπο συμμετείχα στην παρέλαση και παρακολούθησα τα δεκάδες σχήματα.