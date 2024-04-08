x

April 8, 2024

Mayor of Elliniko-Argyroupoli Marches in Philadelphia Parade (Vid)

April 8, 2024
By The National Herald
(Χ/Γιάννης Κωνσταντάτος)

PHILADELPHIA – Greek parades this year are graced with numerous officials from Greece, perhaps indicating a greater appreciation for the Greek-American community in light of the Diaspora’s new voting rights. At the parade of the Greek-American community in the city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Giannis Konstantatos, Mayor of Elliniko Argyroupolis – the site of the important and emblematic Ellinikon mega development – marched as a honored guest.

In his post on X, which included videos and photos of the parade, he said that it is “the highest honor for me personally and the Municipality of Elliniko Argyroupoli, where as an honored person I participated in the parade and watched the dozens of [floats].”

In another post, he declared: ‘Long live Greece, Cyprus, Pontos! This was the main message of the thousands of Greek-Americans who marched today on the main avenue of the City of Philadelphia, spreading their feelings and passion [for Hellenism]. I offer a great thank you to our Diaspora Hellenes for all I experienced being with them.”

Operation Niki Commemorated at the Cretan Association Omonoia in Astoria

ASTORIA – A unique event was held on April 7 at the Cretan Association Omonoia in Astoria commemorating Operation Niki and the Cretans who fought for Cyprus during the illegal invasion of 1974.

The Veneration of the Holy Cross and Fasolada Luncheon in Whitestone
"Greece Never Dies!" Renewed and Enthusiastic 28th Boston Parade (Photos)

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald's Educator of the Year.

A plant-based diet, like the Greek one, is well-known for its health benefits.

BEIRUT (AP) — The Lebanese caretaker prime minister and the Cypriot president are calling on the European Union to provide financial support to help cash-strapped Lebanon stop migrants from reaching European shores.

ATHENS (AP) — Greece's minister in charge of police announced plans Monday to set up a nationwide network of domestic violence shelters, days after the fatal stabbing of a woman outside a police station.

