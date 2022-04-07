May Day at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center

Travel

ATHENS – Stavros Niarchos Park is looking forward to welcoming you on May 1, to celebrate spring with music, dance, flower wreaths, workshops, and activities for young and old!

This year, we are once again celebrating May Day at the Park, with a host of events and a big spring concert that promises to transform the Great Lawn into a vast dance floor.

Wedding SingersWhen the Black Eyed Peas released their “Party all the time” back in 2011, unconfirmed rumors—or, rather, urban myth—claimed they had been inspired by a WedSin live show, which they happened to attend during a brief stopover in Athens. Possibly the best description for a Wedding Singers live show is this: an explosion of love, beat, stardust, and dancing mood, based on’90s hits.

Having toured all over Greece and appeared in numerous small and large venues, the Wedding Singers have certainly proved this one thing: that their non-stop-mix of ’90s remakes can transform any event into the city’s greatest party.

Sunday 01/05

Great Lawn

* Stay tuned for more information!