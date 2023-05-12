Maximizing Fun and Minimizing Stress: Expert Advice for Hassle-Free Travel

Travel

More than ninety percent of Americans view travel as stressful, according to a recent survey conducted by Passport Photo Online. Unfortunately, the enjoyable aspects of travel are not always sufficient to eliminate the tension associated with navigating unfamiliar territory and coping with logistics.

So, how do you find a happy medium between the thrill of adventure and the inevitable strains of travel? Here are some techniques for reducing travel stress and maximizing fun.

Travel Light

Losing your bag is a common problem when flying. Especially now, when more and more issues are cropping up with air travel. The founder of Cozy Corners in Our Universe, Katie Rasure’s secret is to pack light. She recommends filling a backpack with your essential items and having carry-on luggage for your clothes and other items.

While it may seem tempting to pack your largest suitcase with every swimsuit you own, Katie suggests opting for foldable bags and packing cubes, as they take up minimal space and are convenient. With a duffle bag, you can buy as many souvenirs as possible without worrying about extra baggage fees.

Prepare To Navigate Busy Airports

The stress of traveling might be lessened if you prepare in advance. Rasure says it’s necessary to download the airline’s app you plan to use to check in ahead of time. Travelers should also read the directions for what needs to be done before boarding the plane, as a way to help you navigate the airport.

You can also plan your route through the airport using Google Maps. Find the fastest way to get where you’re going in the airport ahead of time and record the directions. This eliminates the stress of trying to find your way using only airport signage and running the risk of missing your flight.

Keep Your Kids Happy

If you travel with kids, Alex Ekbatani from Ette Hotel, says, “Keep the kids happy by exploring the city’s favorite parks.” If you don’t plan to entertain the children, they may find the vacation dull, and their tedium can contribute to your anxiety.

Stay Organized

It’s stressful when you scramble for something you need or can’t find. Ekbatani gushes about how convenient fanny packs are – for your passport, a pen, chapstick, earbuds, gum, hand sanitizer, credit cards, money, etc. Items such as packing cubes will keep you organized and ensure you avoid that awkward moment when you cannot find your personal items in your suitcase.

Get Enough Rest

It’s tempting to want to cram as many things to do as possible onto your vacation bucket list. Crossing off all the things on your bucket list can be exciting, but it might not be a good idea.

RatePunk’s CEO, Justin Albertynas, notes that your stress levels tend to increase when you’re exhausted. Don’t force yourself to do and see everything; sometimes, you need to unwind. To avoid fatigue and jet lag, prioritize sleep, especially before lengthy flights or road journeys.

Use a Travel Agent

Hiring a travel agency can make or break your trip. Travel agents have access to insider knowledge on destinations and accommodations, which they may share with you to help you plan an informed trip, according to Brent Cook, CEO and Founder of Safari Curators.

Agencies can also help you save money by locating the most cost-effective choices for your requirements and budget. If something goes wrong on your trip, a reliable travel agent will help you through it and restore your peace of mind.

Get Travel Insurance

There are always unexpected factors that can ruin a vacation. However, these dangers can be greatly reduced by purchasing travel insurance.

“Be conscious of the necessity for travel insurance so that you don’t have the added stress of an injury or illness on top of culture shock and delays,” advises Andrew Jernigan, CEO of Insured Nomads.

Get Lounge Access

Lounge access allows you to enjoy your time at the airport when you experience delayed flights… “Especially if your layover or time at the airport is over 3 hours and you are traveling as a family,” Vanessa Gordon, publisher at East and Taste, says.

Gordon draws attention to the latest change in the extra guest cost of the American Express Centurion lounges.

According to Amex: “…Platinum cardholders will no longer receive complimentary guest access, and will need to pay $50 per adult guest ($30 for children ages 2 through 17).” However, some travel insurance providers, such as Insured Nomads, provide plans that include airport lounge access.

Prepare for Delays

Jernigan underscores the need to be prepared for delays by carrying a little food in your carry-on so that you have a refresher if your flight is delayed. Bring some essentials, such as deodorant, a razor, and a clean change of clothes to freshen up.

Use an AI Travel Assistant

Ross Borden is the CEO of Matador Network, the developer of the AI travel assistant, GuideGeek. He notes that generative AI is not only assisting travelers with trip planning but also with tension management while traveling.

For instance, if your plane landed at 11 pm in Dublin and everything in the airport was closed, you could ask an AI like Guide Geek, “What restaurants in Dublin are open after midnight?” Several stressful situations can make one lean on GuideGeek as a “lightning-quick” personal assistant.

Arrive at The Airport Early

One of the simplest methods to reduce worrying about making your flight on time is to plan for more time than you think you need. James Ian, a travel expert and the founder of the website travelcollecting.com, would rather wait for his flight for an extra hour at the airport than feel stressed out in a traffic jam or security line.

If a train is an option, he chooses it over a bus or a taxi to the airport because there is less chance of transportation delays. In addition, Ian recommends scheduling flights for the morning as they are less likely to be delayed. The likelihood of delays increases as the day goes on.

Ian adds: “I’ve seen many people miss connecting flights because the connection time wasn’t long enough.”

The travel expert offers this advice: If you’re arriving in one city and then changing to a local airline, ensure you have a lengthy layover. Immigration can take a very long time.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.