x

November 28, 2021

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 37ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

Cinema

Mati Fire Victims Relatives, Residents Denounce Film for Slighting Them

November 28, 2021
By The National Herald
FILE - Burned houses are seen through a gutted window frame one month after a deadly wildfire tore through holiday homes near Athens, on at the seaside area of Mati, on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
FILE - Bued houses are seen through a gutted window frame one month after a deadly wildfire tore through holiday homes near Athens, on at the seaside area of Mati, on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – A screening of a 2019 documentary about the July 23, 2018 deadly wildfires that engulfed the seaside village of Mati, killing 103 people in the region, upset relatives of the dead, local residents groups and the injured.

The film,  Megafires: Investigating a Global Threat, by Cosima Dannoritzer and Nicolas Koutsikas, didn’t show the scope of the tragedy, they said, which has produced investigations indicting former officials, including from the then-ruling Radical Left SYRIZA which didn’t have a disaster plan and responded in chaos.

“Mati was a crime, and this is how we must all deal with it if we really want it not to be repeated, and not just as a difficult fire,” the statement said about the fire, which also injured 200 people, 60 of them seriously, noted Kathimerini.

The screenings took place earlier in November as part of a series of events supported by WWF Hellas, in collaboration with the Center for the Protection of Forests and Natural Environment of Vyronas and Attica Forest Fire Volunteers.

Independent investigators hired by some families of victims pointed to a failed and shambolic response and a Greek prosecutor said there was a cover-up attempt by some officials trying to escape blame for their failures.

 

RELATED

Cinema
Trial Set to Start on Charges Smollett Faked Racist Attack

CHICAGO — A popular actor steps out onto the street and is brutally reminded that, despite his fame and wealth, places still exist where the color of his skin and sexual orientation put him in danger.

Culture
Josephine Baker, 1st Black Woman Honored in French Pantheon
Arts
Bob Dylan Artwork Show Opens in Miami, New Cinema Paintings

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

General News

Fans of the Greek Street Food Truck in Dayton, Ohio won’t have to eat on the walk too much longer as founder Chris Spirtos said he’ll open a restaurant at the Crosse Point Shopping Center in Centerville, in the metro area.

United States

The generosity of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Agora Institute at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore saw installation of eight professors through an endowment in a building still taking shape and celebration of the coming space.

General News

The lives of the early waves of Greek immigrants are rarely reported upon in their full reality.

Society

Church

Video

Donations Pour in for Missouri Man Freed After 43 Years

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than $1,4 million had been raised as of Saturday for a man who spent 43 years behind bars before a judge overturned his conviction in a triple killing.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

On April 2, 2021, we celebrated The National Herald’s 106th Anniversary. Help us maintain our independent journalism and continue serving Hellenism worldwide.

Subscribe

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings