MATCHDAY: France, Austria, Belgium and Portugal Can Advance to Euro 2024 with Wins in Qualifiers

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:

EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIP QUALIFYING

GROUP B

France has been cruising through its qualifying campaign with five wins from five games in Group B and a victory at the Netherlands would secure a spot in next year’s tournament in Germany for the two-time champions. France could also qualify with a draw if Greece loses at Ireland in the group’s other game. France is yet to concede a goal in the qualifying.

GROUP F

The winner between joint Group F leaders Austria and Belgium would secure qualification for the Euros. At Vienna’s Ernst Happel Stadium, Belgium will rely on forward Romelu Lukaku who is the top scorer in qualifying with eight goals from five games. Third-place Sweden is idle while Estonia hosts Azerbaijan in a game between the bottom clubs.

GROUP J

Portugal has a comfortable lead atop Group J after six straight wins and a 24-0 goal difference. Another win against Slovakia in Porto in would clinch a spot in Germany. Even a draw would be enough for Portugal if Luxembourg loses at Iceland. Last-place Liechtenstein hosts Bosnia.