x

October 7, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.98 USD

NYC 69ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

International

Matchday: Chastened Man United Back in Europa League Action

October 6, 2022
By Associated Press
Britain Soccer Europa League
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo, centre right controls the ball, during a training session at the AON Training Complex, Manchester, England, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, ahead of their Europa League soccer match against Omonia on Thursday. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:

EUROPA LEAGUE

Erik ten Hag says Manchester United will learn lessons from Sunday’s humiliating 6-3 loss to Manchester City, with the healing process beginning with a trip to Omonia Nicosia for the third round of matches in Europe’s second-tier competition. United flew to Cyprus on Wednesday after Ten Hag held a summit with his players where he encouraged them to speak openly about their failures against City. Ten Hag said he was grateful to City manager Pep Guardiola for bringing his team down to earth after four straight wins in the Premier League had seen spirits rise at United. “It was a reality check, so we have to learn from it and carry on,” he said. “But we can get a lot of confidence about this theory, when you beat Arsenal, you beat Liverpool and now we get a reality check with Man City — so we know we have to step up.” In other standout matches, Roma has the chance to move level on points with Group C leader Real Betis when they meet in Italy, while Arsenal can go top of Group A with a win at home to Norwegian team Bodø/Glimt.

EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE

West Ham goes for a third straight win in its group as the English team heads to Anderlecht for a repeat of the 1976 final of the now-defunct Cup Winners’ Cup. West Ham, which has beaten Romanian club FCSB and Danish club Silkeborg, is one of five teams on a maximum six points — along with FC Basel, AZ Alkmaar, Villarreal and Istanbul Basaksehir

 

RELATED

International
Napoli Routs Ajax 6-1 to Stay Perfect in Champions League

AMSTERDAM — A rampant Napoli condemned Ajax to its worst defeat in the Champions League on Tuesday, a 6-1 thrashing that maintained the Serie A leader's perfect start in the group stage.

International
World Cup Watch: Ronaldo’s Game Time a Concern for Portugal
International
Indonesian Police Probe Tear Gas Firing at Soccer Match

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Two Boats Carrying Refugees Sink Off Greek Islands, 17 Dead

MYTILENE - Villagers on the Greek island of Kythira rushed to help pull refugees and migrants to safety after a sailboat struck rocks and sank, saving 80 but at least 15 are missing.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings