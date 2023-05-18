Masterclass with Konstantinos Lazarakis MW "The Evolution of Wine in the Bottle"
DRAMA – Ktima Pavlidis during the 8th DramOinognosia and the Open Cellar Doors 2023, will present two Masterclasses on the topic “The evolution of wine in the bottle. How the size of the bottle can affect the evolution of the wine during maturation”. An excellent opportunity for participants to expand their knowledge of the world of wine with Konstantinos Lazarakis MW.
📅 Date and Time:
Saturday 27 May 17:30 to 19:00 & Sunday 28 May 11:00 to 12:30
📍 Location:
Ktima Pavlidis, Kokkinogia, 66100 Drama, Greece
During the masterclass, participants will have the opportunity to:
Taste selected vintages of Ktima Pavlidis’ wines
Get to know Konstantinos Lazarakis MW
Connect with other wine lovers
The number of participants in the masterclasses is limited and reservations are required.
On the weekend of May 27th and 28th the winery will be open for wine tours and tastings from 11am to 7pm.
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In