Masterclass with Konstantinos Lazarakis MW "The Evolution of Wine in the Bottle"

DRAMA – Ktima Pavlidis during the 8th DramOinognosia and the Open Cellar Doors 2023, will present two Masterclasses on the topic “The evolution of wine in the bottle. How the size of the bottle can affect the evolution of the wine during maturation”. An excellent opportunity for participants to expand their knowledge of the world of wine with Konstantinos Lazarakis MW.

📅 Date and Time:

Saturday 27 May 17:30 to 19:00 & Sunday 28 May 11:00 to 12:30

📍 Location:

Ktima Pavlidis, Kokkinogia, 66100 Drama, Greece

During the masterclass, participants will have the opportunity to:

Taste selected vintages of Ktima Pavlidis’ wines

Get to know Konstantinos Lazarakis MW

Connect with other wine lovers

The number of participants in the masterclasses is limited and reservations are required.

On the weekend of May 27th and 28th the winery will be open for wine tours and tastings from 11am to 7pm.