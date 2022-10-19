x

October 19, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.98 USD

NYC 42ºF

ATHENS 75ºF

United States

Massive Long Island City Fire Destroys Warehouse, Injures 2

October 19, 2022
By The National Herald
Long Island City Fire
Massive Long Island City Fire Destroys Warehouse, Injures 2. (Photo via Twitter)

LONG ISLAND CITY, NEW YORK – A massive fire broke out early yesterday in an industrial Long Island City building. Two firefighters were injured and the structure was largely destroyed authorities said.

Flames erupted about 2:30 AM inside a commercial laundromat at 47-46 30th St., between 47th and 48th avenues, FDNY deputy assistant chief Chuck Downey told reporters at the scene.

At least 168 firefighters and EMS workers responded to the call for the 1-story building, where they were met with “heavy fire conditions,” Downey said.

Firefighters finally got the fire under control by 7 AM, authorities, and two of them were taken to hospitals with minor injuries: one to the shoulder-neck area, and another to the knee, Downey said.

Source: Patch.com

RELATED

Politics
Two New Polls Show Tightening of NY Governor’s Race

NEW YORK – Notwithstanding widespread doubts in the accuracy of public opinion polls regarding political campaigns, talk of a massive political upset is in the air in New York.

Church
UNESCO Special Advisor on Aghia Sophia Visits Archdiocese
Community
Department of Greek Education Visits Various Metropolises Across GOARCH

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

PM Mitsotakis: The Safety of All of Us Is Our First Priority (Video)

ATHENS - The safety of all of us is our first priority, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said at the beginning of his speech on Wednesday at an event organised by the Ministry of Citizen Protection on security and the reduction of crime.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings