Massive Long Island City Fire Destroys Warehouse, Injures 2

LONG ISLAND CITY, NEW YORK – A massive fire broke out early yesterday in an industrial Long Island City building. Two firefighters were injured and the structure was largely destroyed authorities said.

Flames erupted about 2:30 AM inside a commercial laundromat at 47-46 30th St., between 47th and 48th avenues, FDNY deputy assistant chief Chuck Downey told reporters at the scene.

#FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief Charles Downey provides an update from this morning’s 4-alarm fire at 47-46B 30th Street in #Queens. Read more: https://t.co/cacxRjS1zp pic.twitter.com/4RFs6vgrM4 — FDNY (@FDNY) October 18, 2022

At least 168 firefighters and EMS workers responded to the call for the 1-story building, where they were met with “heavy fire conditions,” Downey said.

Firefighters finally got the fire under control by 7 AM, authorities, and two of them were taken to hospitals with minor injuries: one to the shoulder-neck area, and another to the knee, Downey said.

Source: Patch.com