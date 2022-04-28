Masks On? Masks Off? Greece Waffles Over COVID-19 Measures

Society

ATHENS – After essentially opening the door with few remaining COVID-19 health measures in a bid to accelerate the economy and bring in the tourists – they’re already here – Greece may go back to requiring masks indoors.

Ηealth Minister Thanos Plevris told SKAI TV that it’s a possibility after the New Democracy government pulled back most of the remaining health measures and no report whether anti-vaxxers were being checked at indoor gathering spots.

“We do not know (when the mask will not be mandatory). It is possible that the measure of wearing masks indoors might not be lifted, because the mask is a mild measure. What we suggest is that masks indoors will continue in May and then, based on the epidemiological picture in the country, decisions will be taken for June,” he said.

Greece’s lifting of the measures is for May 1-Aug. 31 to take advantage of tourists but there is concern that would see a resurgence of the Coronavirus and paying the price for leniency and chasing revenues.

Plevris said there would be further review with the government’s advisory panel of doctors and scientists to assess epidemiological data although their recommendations have often been set aside.