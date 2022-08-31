x

Masks Off! Greece’s Students Exempted from COVID Restriction

August 31, 2022
By The National Herald
Students of the final year of high school wearing masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, attend a class following the reopening of high schools, in Athens, on Monday, May 11, 2020. (Orestis Panagiotou/Pool via AP)
FILE - ANA-MPA Pool Students of the final year of high school wearing masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, attend a class following the reopening of high schools, in Athens, on Monday, May 11, 2020. (Orestis Panagiotou/Pool via AP)

ATHENS – Students in Greece returning to school in September – who spent the summer without being required to wear masks during the waning COVID-19 pandemic – won’t have to use them in class either.

That was decided by the government’s advisory panel of doctors, scientists and epidemiological experts who said there’s no need for the health measure although there are still cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

That came after a review of data showing the danger from the still-deadly Coronavirus was diminishing, said Kathimerini, the decision based on information from the National Public Health Organization (EODY.)

The Education Ministry, which first said masks may be mandatory only indoors in schools, revised that after the data showed more encouraging numbers over the pandemic’s reach.

The ministry has also issued recommendations to parents to be especially careful in monitoring their children to prevent the further spread of the virus which anti-vaxxers exempted from restrictions have been doing.

This means that when symptoms appear, a self-diagnostic test is recommended, the report said, and an infected pupil to remain isolated at home for five days, although they don’t have to report a self-test to school officials.

After the five-day period and if there are no symptoms or if symptoms improve and there is no fever for 24 hours without antipyretics, the isolation can end.

The ministries of Health and Education said that those students who return after being infected would have to use a high respiratory protection mask or double mask for at least another five days after the end of isolation.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community.

