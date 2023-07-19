Marking 49th Date of Turkish Invasions, Cypriots Want Unification Talks

Politics

FILE - Turkey's aerobatic aircrafts fly in front of the giant Turkish Cypriot breakaway flag on the Pentadahtilos mountain as they take part in a military parade marking the 48th anniversary of the 1974 Turkish invasion in the Turkish occupied area of the divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – Almost coinciding with the 49th anniversary of a Turkish invasion that seized the northern third of the island that’s still held, Cypriot officials said they want to try again for reunification.

That concept was already rejected by hardline Turkish-Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar who has instead demanded the United Nations and world accept the occupied side as a state, although no country apart from Turkey does.

Despite that instant deal-breaker, Cyprus’ Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos said he wants to be the next diplomat to take a stab at a solution, said The Guardian, which has evaded a long line of others for decades.

The apparent hope is that there’s a small window of opportunity because of Turkey’s renewed interest in wanting to join the European Union – to which the Greek-Cypriot government belongs.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has also rejected reunification talks for Cyprus but now is pushing for Turkish citizens to get visa-free travel in the EU although Turkey doesn’t recognize Cyprus and bars its ships and planes.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/jul/18/cyprus-seeks-to-revive-peace-talks-with-turkey

In response to a coup attempt on Cyprus backed by Greece’s then ruling military junta which wanted unity with the island , Turkey conducted two invasions in 1974 with the implicit backing of the United States.

Cyprus elected a new President this year and Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis were recently re-elected, the Turkish leader backing off his belligerence and showing signs of preferring diplomacy.

The last found of reunification negotiations collapsed in July, 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana where they were being conducted in secret, falling apart after Erdogan and then Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci saying a 35,000-strong Turkish army would never leave and as they demanded the right of further invasion when they wanted.

Tatar beat Akinci in October 2020 and immediately drew red lines against reunification and insisted on only a two-state solution and permanent partition and recognition for the occupied territory.

The last meeting of EU heads of state in June called for “the speedy resumption of negotiations” and said it was “ready to play an active role in supporting all stages of the UN-led process, with all appropriate means at its disposal,” but Tatar said he doesn’t want the EU involved.

Diplomats have been encouraging the EU to appoint a special envoy to help find a solution although the UN has a similar envoy, a vacancy expected to be filled by the September General Assembly meeting in New York.

“There are also some tentative signs that Erdoğan – who has always played a balancing act between Russia and the West – may be tilting towards the US camp after securing re-election, and therefore might be more amenable to talks on Cyprus,” said the report by the paper’s Diplomatic Editor Patrick Wintour.

Tatar told the Guardian earlier this year there were “two states and two people on the island” and that “reversing the clock” by reunifying the island would be “absolutely impossible.”

But his special representative, Ergün Olgun, recently resigned citing health reasons at the age of 80 but was said to have suggested that a requirement for the Greek-Cypriots to recognize the self-declared republic on the occupied side be dropped, the report also said.