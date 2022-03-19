Mariupol Consul General in Romania, Returning to Greece on Sunday

Politics

ATHENS – The Greek Consul General in Mariupol, Manolis Androulakis, is expected to depart from Bucharest at 16:30 on Sunday, boarding a TAROM flight to Athens, the Greek foreign ministry announced on Saturday.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Saturday contacted Greece’s Consul General in Mariupol Manolis Androulakis, congratulating him on his bravery and thanking him for his services and his public statements.

Androulakis will be met at Athens International Airport ‘Eleftherios Venizelos’ by Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy and Openness Kostas Fragogiannis – on behalf of Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias who is on a ministry trip abroad – and the ministry’s general secretary, Themistoklis Demiris.

Diplomatic sources had earlier confirmed that Androulakis was in Romania and expected to return to Greece from Bucharest on Sunday.

They said operation “Nostos 6” for the evacuation of four Greek citizens and six ethnic Greeks from Ukraine, who accompanied the consul and crossed the Ukraine-Moldova border, was completed successfully on Friday.