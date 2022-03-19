x

March 19, 2022

Mariupol Consul General in Romania, Returning to Greece on Sunday

March 19, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Photo by YIANNIS PANAGOPOULOS/EUROKINISSI.
Greek Foreign Ministry. Photo by YIANNIS PANAGOPOULOS/EUROKINISSI.

ATHENS – The Greek Consul General in Mariupol, Manolis Androulakis, is expected to depart from Bucharest at 16:30 on Sunday, boarding a TAROM flight to Athens, the Greek foreign ministry announced on Saturday.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Saturday contacted Greece’s Consul General in Mariupol Manolis Androulakis, congratulating him on his bravery and thanking him for his services and his public statements.

Androulakis will be met at Athens International Airport ‘Eleftherios Venizelos’ by Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy and Openness Kostas Fragogiannis – on behalf of Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias who is on a ministry trip abroad – and the ministry’s general secretary, Themistoklis Demiris.

Diplomatic sources had earlier confirmed that Androulakis was in Romania and expected to return to Greece from Bucharest on Sunday.

They said operation “Nostos 6” for the evacuation of four Greek citizens and six ethnic Greeks from Ukraine, who accompanied the consul and crossed the Ukraine-Moldova border, was completed successfully on Friday.

Dendias Highlights Plight of Mariupol Greeks in Meeting with UN Chief Guterres (Vid)

WASHINGTON (ANA/ P. Kasfikis) Meeting United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres in New York, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias briefed the UN Secretary General about the great difficulties and grave risks faced by the ethnic Greek minority in Mariupol, asking him for the UN's assistance in this regard.

