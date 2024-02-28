Marios Stamatoudis, 26, among the World’s Best Investors for 2023

General News

ATHENS – The international financial and investment community is turning its attention to a 26-year-old Greek who emerged as one of the leading investors in the world, for the year 2023. Marios Stamatoudis, participating in the renowned United States Investing Championship, achieved the earning a place among the top 5 investors worldwide, beating top investors, fund managers and industry professionals. This performance is a historic achievement, as Stamatoudis became the first Greek in the history of the institution to achieve such an important milestone since its establishment in 1983.

Stamatoudis’ impressive return reached 291%, far surpassing the total return of the U.S. market (S&P 500), which was up 24% in 2023. This performance generated a lot of interest in the investment community, with many congratulatory messages on platforms such as Twitter/X, by various investors and important figures in the field, after the first announcement of the final results in late January.

After his success reaching 4th place in the competition, Stamatoudis said: “Competing with so many great investors internationally for a whole year was a unique experience. To be in the top five in an event with such prestige and to be the first Greek to achieve something similar in the history of the institution, fills me with joy and obviously opens new horizons for me. I believe that hard work and dedication know no boundaries. May this success inspire many young people with dreams and abilities in our country.”

Considered the premier event in the financial industry, the United States Investing Championship has attracted world-class investors and fund managers since its inception in 1983. It is an opportunity for them to showcase their skills publicly and globally. Since its inception, the event has hosted legendary figures such as billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones, Louis Bacon, Martin S. Schwartz, Mark Minervini, Edward O. Thorpe, Doug Kass, Tom Basso, and David Ryan et al. This event was a springboard for the careers of many renowned investors and fund managers, providing opportunities for global recognition.

The standings appear on financial-competitions.com, along with articles about top performers from Business Insider, Institutional Investor, Barron’s, the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, and other financial publications.

About Marios Stamatoudis:

Marios Stamatoudis studied at the Department of Food Science & Human Nutrition at the Agricultural University of Athens. His interest in the markets started in 2015. Over the years he developed an investment method specializing in stocks and ETF’s with strong momentum and a system of asymmetric returns.