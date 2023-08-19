x

August 19, 2023

“Greece and Cyprus Will Be Together in this Self-evident Battle for Legality and Fairness”

August 19, 2023
By Athens News Agency
[362433] ΕΝΗΜΕΡΩΣΗ ΤΩΝ ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΩΝ ΣΥΝΤΑΚΤΩΝ ΑΠΟ ΤΟΝ ΚΥΒΕΡΝΗΤΙΚΟ ΕΚΠΡΟΣΩΠΟ ΠΑΥΛΟ ΜΑΡΙΝΑΚΗ (ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ ΠΑΝΑΓΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ/EUROKINISSI)
FILE - Government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis during his briefing of the press on Monday, July 10, 2023. (Photo by GIANNIS PANAGOPOLOULOS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis in an interview with SKAI TV on Saturday said that there will be no tax increase as there were no increases in the last four years. He also said that there will be targeted income increases that will derive from wage increases and from cuts in taxes for the total of the Greek citizens.

He also underlined that the wages should further increase and the minimum wage to reach 950 euros while the average wage to approach 1,500 euros.

On the unprecedented imported inflation crisis, he underlined that the Russian invasion to Ukraine created chain reactions and that the state should not leave any citizen alone clarifying that the necessary interventions did not burdened the country.

On the clashes in Nea Philadelphia, Marinakis noted that the operational failure is a fact but in no case should we forget the overall work of the Greek Police adding that “Greece is a legal state and does not make discounts, it has an independent Justice and the law will be fully implemented.

Referring to the incidents in Cyprus, Marinakis stated that it was a flagrant violation of international law “We had an unprovoked attack against UN’s peacekeeping forces by the Turkish-Cypriots. We had a series of construction works which violated the status quo. It is obvious that Greece and Cyprus will be together in this self-evident battle for legality and fairness. We will not tolerate such behaviours” he said.

