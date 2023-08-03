Marianthi Treppiedi Elected Grand President of Daughters of Penelope

Associations

The 2023-2024 Daughters of Penelope Grand Lodge, left to right, seated: Grand Treasurer Gretchen Holtsinger, Grand Vice President Margaret Dritsas, Grand President Marianthi Treppiedi, Grand Secretary Antoinette Marousis Zachariades, and Grand Governor Zone I Marianne Boutsioulis. Standing: Grand Governor Zone III Christie Finch, Grand Governor Zone IV Linda Belba, Grand Governor Zone II Patty Didik, Grand Governor Zone V Xanthe Vafopoulou, and Grand Maids of Athena Advisor Effie Kirkiles. Photo: Daughters of Penelope

LAS VEGAS, NV – The Daughters of Penelope (DOP) delegates of the 2023 Supreme Convention elected Marianthi Treppiedi as Grand President for the 2023-2024 administrative year. Elections were held July 27 at the 101st Annual AHEPA Supreme Convention in Las Vegas.

Grand President Marianthi Treppiedi is a member of Parnassus Chapter No. 115 in Firwood District 22. She resides in the beautiful City of Spokane, Washington, the Evergreen State. She is married to her husband of 49 years, Rocky. Their three children are married, and she has seven wonderful grandchildren, four grandsons and three granddaughters. Treppiedi’s first son, Nicky, died of SIDS in 1980 at nine months old. She moved to Spokane a year after she married Rocky. There, he graduated from Gonzaga University Law School. Marianthi loved Spokane and decided to stay to raise a family.

Treppiedi was born and raised in Queens, NY. Her father, Athanasios Tsiatis, emigrated from Northern Greece, and her mother, Anna Tsiatis, emigrated from Athens.

DOP Service Grand President Treppiedi has served the DOP for more than 33 years at the local, district and national levels.

She earned election to the Grand Lodge in 2017 and served all offices. At the national level, she served on the Daughters of Penelope Foundation (2015 to 2017).

At Supreme Conventions, she served as Convention Vice Chair, Convention Secretary, Chairman of the Legislation Committee, and the Education Committee and Secretary on the Projects Committee.

She also served on the Northwest AHEPA Family Educational Foundation from 2005-2019, serving as chairman from 2011-2019. In 1969, Marianthi joined the AHEPA family as a member of the Maids of Athena.

Community Service

A community leader, Treppiedi served as President of the SIDS Foundation of Washington. In addition, she served on several nonprofit boards, including: United Way of Spokane, the Junior League of Spokane, the Spokane Symphony, and Spokane Interplayers Ensemble.

She also served on the Shadle Park High School Site Council, the Senior All-Nighter as Chairman, and on the Spokane Public Schools Levy and Bond Election.

Currently, Marianthi serves as Vice President of her Philoptochos Chapter at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church and previously served on the Parish Council.

Treppiedi retired in 2019 after working for 30 years for a company’s accounts receivable and payable department.

She attended the Greek American Institute for elementary school, William Cullen Bryant High School, and graduated from Queens College of the City University of New York in 1975 with a major in education.

Presidential Theme

Grand President Treppiedi has embraced the theme, “The Power of We…CommUNITY” to lead the Daughters of Penelope Sisterhood. Unity promotes collaboration and teamwork.

“When we work together towards a common goal, we can achieve anything. Unity helps to build stronger relationships between people, and when we feel like we are part of a community we are more likely to support and help each other. I will promote a sense of unity that every member- every one of us- needs to be valued and acknowledged. I will keep the lines of communication open so we can work together for the good of the Order. My values include treating everyone with respect, kindness, and integrity. I believe in giving back to my community and my passion is my Greek heritage through the Daughters of Penelope.”

The 2023-2024 Daughters of Penelope Grand Lodge

In addition to Grand President Marianthi Treppiedi, the following individuals were elected to the DOP Grand Lodge: Grand Vice President Margaret Dritsas of Ottawa, Canada; Grand Secretary Antoinette M. Zachariades of Brick, NJ; Grand Treasurer Gretchen Holtsinger of Wimberley, TX; Grand Governor Zone I Marianne Boutsioulis of Cheshire, CT; Grand Governor Zone II Patty Didik of Hudson, FL; Grand Governor Zone III Christie Finch of Aurora, CO; Grand Governor Zone IV Linda Belba of San Jose, CA; Grand Governor Zone V Xanthe Vafopoulou of Richmond Hill, ON, Canada; and Grand Advisor to the Maids of Athena Effie Kirkiles of Oakland Park, FL.

Congratulations also to AHEPA Supreme President Savas Tsivicos, Sons of Pericles Supreme President Alec Economakis, and Maids of Athena Grand President Ally Tsenekos.

AHEPA Family Supreme Convention 2024

The 2024 Supreme Convention will convene the week of July 21 in Larnaca, Cyprus.

For more information about the DOP, or any of its programs or projects, please visit www.daughtersofpenelope.org.