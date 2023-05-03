x

May 3, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.11 USD

NYC 51ºF

ATHENS 72ºF

General News

Maria Menounos Reveals Pancreatic Cancer Battle while Expecting Baby

May 3, 2023
By TNH Staff
FILE - In this April 12, 2016, file photo, Maria Menounos arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of
Maria Menounos. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File )

NEW YORK- Greek – American Maria Menounos has revealed to People Magazine that she managed to beat pancreatic cancer while expecting a baby via surrogate, in an interview with People magazine. The actress and television presenter spoke openly about her battle with the disease and her joy with the birth of her child coming this summer.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE for this week’s issue, Maria Menounos, the former E! News correspondent and host of the “Heal Squad” podcast, shares her battle with Stage 2 pancreatic cancer. Despite keeping it a secret for nearly three months, Menounos underwent a successful surgery in January to remove a 3.9-cm tumor. Now, she is determined to raise awareness and encourage others to prioritize their health and seek answers to any health concerns they may have. She emphasizes the importance of catching health issues early and not allowing fear to prevent seeking medical attention. “I had that moment where I thought I was a goner—but I’m okay because I caught this early enough,” Menounos says, hoping to inspire others to take control of their health.

The interview with Menounos serves as a reminder of the importance of early detection and treatment in fighting cancer. It also highlights the strength and resilience of those who battle the disease, as well as the importance of a positive outlook and support from loved ones.

RELATED

General News
New York’s $229B Spending Plan to Increase Minimum Wage

ALBANY, N.Y.

United States
Philo4Thought’s HYP Annual International Spring Symposium May 6
General News
John Diakakis, Blind Diner Owner, Featured in Documentary Bendix: Sight Unseen

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.