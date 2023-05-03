Maria Menounos Reveals Pancreatic Cancer Battle while Expecting Baby

General News

NEW YORK- Greek – American Maria Menounos has revealed to People Magazine that she managed to beat pancreatic cancer while expecting a baby via surrogate, in an interview with People magazine. The actress and television presenter spoke openly about her battle with the disease and her joy with the birth of her child coming this summer.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE for this week’s issue, Maria Menounos, the former E! News correspondent and host of the “Heal Squad” podcast, shares her battle with Stage 2 pancreatic cancer. Despite keeping it a secret for nearly three months, Menounos underwent a successful surgery in January to remove a 3.9-cm tumor. Now, she is determined to raise awareness and encourage others to prioritize their health and seek answers to any health concerns they may have. She emphasizes the importance of catching health issues early and not allowing fear to prevent seeking medical attention. “I had that moment where I thought I was a goner—but I’m okay because I caught this early enough,” Menounos says, hoping to inspire others to take control of their health.

The interview with Menounos serves as a reminder of the importance of early detection and treatment in fighting cancer. It also highlights the strength and resilience of those who battle the disease, as well as the importance of a positive outlook and support from loved ones.